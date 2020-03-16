CDC Coronavirus Recommendation on Large Gatherings: What Does It Mean?

On March 15, to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new recommendation on public gatherings. The CDC stated, “Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.” Examples of these events and gatherings are sporting events, business conferences, weddings and concerts.

The CDC’s recommendation is that public gatherings of more than 50 people should be postponed or canceled for at least eight weeks. If organizers do hold an event, the CDC says they should follow the guidelines for “for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing.” Organizers, whether groups or individuals, should strive to make their events virtual instead.

The agency is not applying this advice to schools and businesses. Because this is only a recommendation, the fifty-person limit is not legally binding, and it is not intended to replace local public health officials’ guidance.

The CDC’s eight week recommendation will span from March 15 until May 10. This is not a fixed deadline, and it may be altered accordingly.

READ NEXT: Connor Reed: Coronavirus Survivor Shares What It’s Like to Have COVID-19