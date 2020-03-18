WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo Puts Ocelot & Others on Live Stream Amid Coronavirus

Efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to strict measures being put in place across the United States and the world. Most businesses in the U.S. have closed, including the Cincinnati zoo. The zoo has come up with the idea of live streaming different animals online for the public.

They said this measure was to help with parents who have kids on hiatus from school, to “make the hiatus fun and educational.” However, anyone at home can enjoy a break from their quarantine by looking at the zoo’s different animals. The “Home Safari” takes place every weekday at 3 p.m. Eastern, and today’s featured animal is the ocelot.



The live stream for Sihil the ocelot will start at 3 p.m. Eastern and will be available here.

The Hippo and the Porcupine Have Already Been Featured in Previous Live Streams

Even after the live stream is over, the video is still available for viewing. The zoo has also provided fun activities for kids to do while watching the video. The Fiona the Hippo video is available here:

The porcupine live stream, featuring Rico the porcupine, is also available for viewing here:

If you don’t have Facebook or you’re not available at the live stream time, the zoo will post the video on Facebook after the live stream is over, as well as on its website and YouTube channel.

The zoo has not yet said what other animals will be featured in the series. It posts frequent updates on social media about Kris the cheetah, Salvador the tamandua and Lenore the red panda, so it’s possible that these will be featured on the live stream series soon. They have also asked for suggestions from the public about what animals people would like to see on the Home Safari series.

Let us know: What animals are you hoping to see on our future Home Safaris? pic.twitter.com/GDpLTYf36L — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 18, 2020

Shedd Aquarium & Monterey Bay Aquarium Are Also Posting Online Videos of Their Animals

Other animals centers have also been posting videos of their animals online to help those who are stuck at home with nothing to do. The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago posted a video of their penguins walking around the facility to have a look at other animals. The video went viral and has been viewed well over 2 million times.

Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴 Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

Julie Packard, the executive director of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, posted on Twitter to let people know that their webcams are still streaming during the closure.

Though @MontereyAq is closed, our webcams are still streaming. Until we reopen, you can check in on the sea otters,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Julie Packard (@juliepackard) March 14, 2020

She wrote: “Though [Monterey Bay Aquarium] is closed, our webcams are still streaming. Until we reopen, you can check in on the sea otters, sway with the kelp forest, find tranquility with the jellies and look for wildlife out on Monterey Bay.” She shared the link to their website.

READ NEXT: ‘Nobody Wants Dasani Water’: Coronavirus Meme Spreads