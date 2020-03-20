WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo Puts Lions on Live Stream Amid Coronavirus

The Cincinnati zoo has been live streaming its animals online for the public after it had to close its doors to the public for the COVID-19 pandemic. The zoo has put a different animal on a live stream every day this week, showing the public a hippo, a porcupine, an ocelot and a sloth.

This measure is primarily aimed at kids, to help parents who have kids at home from school and “make the hiatus fun and educational.” However, anyone who is at home because of the quarantine can enjoy a break, look at the zoo’s different animals and learn a bit more about them. The “Home Safari” series takes place every day at 3 p.m. Eastern, and the last animal featured this week is the lion.



The live stream for John and Imani the lions will start at 3 p.m. Eastern today and will be available here and below:

Many Different Animals, Including a Hippo and Sloth, Have Already Been Featured

Anyone who misses the live stream can still view the video afterward. The Fiona the Hippo video is available here:

The porcupine video with Rico the porcupine is also available for viewing here:

The video with Sihil the ocelot from March 18 is available to watch here:

Thursday’s video with the sloths Moe and Lightning is available to check out here:

In addition to keeping the video on its Facebook after the live stream, the zoo also posts it on its website and YouTube channel. They also include some fun activities on their website for kids to do during or after the educational video.

The zoo only announces the next featured animal once the day’s live stream is over. The zoo is home to a number of exciting animals, though, like giraffes, a polar bear and a red panda, so it’s possible that these will appear on the live stream series soon. The Cincinnati zoo has also asked the public for suggestions about what animals they’d like to see on the Home Safari series.

Let us know: What animals are you hoping to see on our future Home Safaris? https://t.co/GDpLTYf36L—

Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 18, 2020

The Cincinnati Zoo Is Not the Only Animal Center Who Is Posting Online Videos of Its Animals

The Shedd Aquarium and the Monterey Bay Aquarium are just two other animal centers showing videos of their animals to the public throughout the closure.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium‘s webcams are still streaming during the aquarium’s closure so anyone can go see live streams of different areas.

Though @MontereyAq is closed, our webcams are still streaming. Until we reopen, you can check in on the sea otters,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Julie Packard (@juliepackard) March 14, 2020

The tweet reads: “Though [Monterey Bay Aquarium] is closed, our webcams are still streaming. Until we reopen, you can check in on the sea otters, sway with the kelp forest, find tranquility with the jellies and look for wildlife out on Monterey Bay.”

The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago posted a video of their penguins walking around the facility to have a look at other animals. The video went viral and has been viewed well over 2 million times.

Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴 Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

