College Board Cancels May SAT Because of Coronavirus

The College Board has cancelled the May SAT exams because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Board made the announcement on March 16, 2020 amid a series of closings throughout the country.

“In response to COVID-19, we’re canceling the May 2 SAT, as well as March makeup exams. Registered students will receive refunds. We will provide additional SAT testing opportunities as soon as feasible in place of canceled administrations,” the College Board wrote in a statement.

“We are finalizing AP Exam options that would allow students to test at home, depending on the situation in May. Additional resources, including online lessons and review sessions, will be made available. We will communicate the details by March 20.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Board Is Also Cancelling Makeup Exams But Is Offering Refunds

In response to COVID-19, we're canceling the May 2 SAT, as well as March makeup exams. Registered students will receive refunds. We will provide additional SAT testing opportunities as soon as feasible in place of canceled administrations. More details: https://t.co/9GKspeTspg. pic.twitter.com/FkZjAeK2aI — The College Board (@CollegeBoard) March 16, 2020

In a lengthier statement on its website, the College Board reiterated, “In response to the rapidly evolving situation around the coronavirus (COVID-19), the College Board is canceling the May 2, 2020, SAT administration. Makeup exams for the March 14 administration (scheduled March 28) are also canceled. Registered students will receive refunds.”

The College Board also wrote that it “will provide future additional SAT testing opportunities for students as soon as feasible in place of canceled administrations. We’ll be as flexible as possible to give students the best chance to show their skills and stay on the path to college. We have not yet canceled the June 6, 2020, SAT administration and will continue to assess its status with the health and safety of students and educators as our top priority. The College Board is working with local partners, and we’ll soon share information about weekday school-based administrations this spring of the SAT, PSAT 10, and PSAT 8/9.”

The Board added: “To help students keep their college readiness skills sharp when many schools are closed, the College Board and Khan Academy will continue to provide free resources online, including full-length practice tests and personalized learning tools at khanacademy.org/sat.”

The Board directs interested people to its coronavirus update page.

“Together with our member schools and colleges, we will be flexible, thoughtful, and collaborative in exploring ways to continue to support student learning and provide opportunities to test during this challenging time,” the Board wrote. “Our focus will remain on student safety and during this challenging time, we’re ensuring students have the tools they need and opportunities to receive the credit they’ve earned.”

To reach the College Board with questions, you can use this contact information, but expect longer wait times than normal:

Educators

Email: sateducator@collegeboard.org

Phone: +1-212-520-8600

Students

Email: sat@info.collegeboard.org

Phone (domestic): 866-756-7346

Phone (international): +1-212-713-7789

Customer Service hours are 8 a.m.–9 p.m. ET, Monday–Friday.

The College Board noted, “The next SAT administration is planned for June 6 (Subject Tests only for international). The next planned international SAT administration is August 29. We are also exploring the possibility of adding an international SAT administration later this school year. College Board will continue to assess the status of these administrations with the health and safety of students and educators as our top priority.”

Who’s getting a refund and by when? “Students whose test centers were closed, or who do not receive scores because of any irregularities, will receive their refunds within the next few weeks,” the Board says.

READ NEXT: Can You Get Coronavirus From Money?