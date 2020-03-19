Congressman Ben McAdams Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Congressman Ben McAdams, the Democratic representative for Utah’s 4th congressional district, has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the news on Twitter shortly after news broke that another Congressman, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Please read my statement on contracting #COVID19. I have self-quarantined since first having symptoms and consulted with my doctor. #utpol pic.twitter.com/upx4NcTvF8 — Rep. Ben McAdams (@RepBenMcAdams) March 19, 2020

His post reads:

“Please read my statement on contracting COVID-19. I have self-quarantined since first having symptoms and consulted with my doctor.”

His Twitter post included an image of a full statement of the situation:

On Saturday evening, after returning from Washington, D.C., I developed mild cold-like symptoms. In consultation with my doctor on Sunday, I immediately isolated myself in my home. I have been conducting all meetings by telephone. My symptoms got worse and I developed a fever, a dry cough and labored breathing and I remained self-quarantined. On Tuesday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19 and following his referral, I went to the local testing clinic for the test. Today I learned that I tested positive. I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine. I’m doing my part as all Americans are doing to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak. I urge Utahns to take this seriously and follow the health recommendations we’re getting from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat.

He is 45 years old and assumed office recently, in 2019. McAdams and his wife, Julie, have four children.

He Is the Second Member of U.S. Congress to Test Positive for COVID-19

Just a couple of hours before McAdams made his announcement, another member of Congress announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, the Republican representative for Florida’s 25th congressional district, posted on Twitter about his positive result.

I'm feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 18, 2020

Both men pointed to Saturday as the day they started feeling symptoms, and both had been in Washington, D.C. However, it’s not yet clear if they were in contact with each other, and who else they might have come into contact with.

They are the first two members of Congress to test positive for the virus, although other well-known figures have announced they have COVID-19 as well. The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced she had contracted the coronavirus on March 12. Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, also tested positive.

The mayor of Miami city, Francis Suarez, announced his positive test on March 13. Nadine Dorries, the Health minister in the U.K., tested positive on March 10. Peter Dutton, the Australian home affairs minister, is in hospital with COVID-19.

