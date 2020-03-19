Coronavirus Stimulus Check Qualifications 2020: Who Would Receive a Check?

The coronavirus stimulus check for 2020 is one of many potential strategies for economic recovery currently being considered by American politicians.The proposed plan would involve one or more payments of $1,000 or more to a majority of Americans in the coming weeks, and has bipartisan support in Congress, along with the seal of approval from President Trump himself.

To be clear, the multi-billion dollar emergency aid package that was approved in Congress on March 18 does not include this stimulus check proposal. The proposal has not yet been put forth for a vote. However, support for the plan is increasing.

Here’s what’s known so far about the coronavirus stimulus check qualifications, regarding which Americans might get one and which won’t:

Stimulus Checks Will Likely Go to the ‘Middle Class on Down,’ Mitch McConnell Said

NEW: Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin: "We're looking at sending checks to Americans immediately…and I mean now, in the next two weeks." Mnuchin declined to name an amount. https://t.co/fGuwrsbtfV pic.twitter.com/n8vtFOlZv9 — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2020

In a press conference Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin confirmed that the Trump administration explicitly wants coronavirus stimulus checks to be sent in the immediate future, within three weeks of the passing of the stimulus package. Following the conference, Mnuchin said on Fox, “The plan is $500 billion in two tranches. The first one would be $1,000 per person, $500 per child,” or $3,000 for a family of four, he explained.

Per the proposal, the first check would be issued on April 6, at the earliest, and another wave of payments might be issued in mid-May.

However, not every person is going to get a stimulus check. While no politician has explicitly stated who would qualify for a stimulus check and who wouldn’t, there have been some smaller claims that give an idea of how this funding will be distributed.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “the second major pillar of our legislation will be even more straightforward [than the first emergency aid package]: Direct financial help for Americans.”

McConnell said the aid would be distributed “from the middle class on down. Period.”

It’s not likely that any millionaires will receive a stimulus check. As noted by Heather Long for The Washington Post, it might be helpful to consider the precedent for these checks, to map out how this could play out in the coming months:

This isn’t a new idea. The United States has done this twice before. During the Great Recession, the federal government sent about every adult a $300 to $600 check (plus $300 per child). The same thing happened in 2001, when the majority of Americans received a $300 check. In the last recession, checks went out to pretty much everyone who wasn’t a millionaire and filed a U.S. tax return, including Social Security recipients. Americans earning at least some income but less than $75,000 got the full amount, while wealthier people got less. The payments were sent by a check in the mail or direct deposit into a bank account.

In 2009, the Economic Stimulus Act sent out $14.2 billion of stimulus checks to the American people, in the form of a one-time payment to Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, veterans, and railroad retirees. Specifically, the government sent checks of $250 to over 52 million Americans, with the goal of encouraging those people to put that money back into the economy through purchases.

But where is the money for these stimulus checks coming from? The simple answer is taxes. So while it might feel like free money, it isn’t that simple.

