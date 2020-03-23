Chiefs’ Mike Pennel Drawing Interest From NFC Contender: Report

Veteran defensive lineman Mike Pennel signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last October and played a key role in the organization’s Super Bowl title run as a gap stop along the defensive front. In eight games with Kansas City, the 28-year-old put up one of the best statistical lines of his sixth-year career, but has now hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

With only two outside additions, former New York Giants CB/ST Antonio Hamilton and G/T Mike Remmers, through the first weekend of free agency, the Chiefs have kept a low profile in free agency thus far. The primary driver of this has been a general lack of financial flexibility. Kansas City currently ranks last among NFL teams in salary cap space with under $1 million in spending power, per Over The Cap.

According to NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, the Cowboys have been “doing their homework” on a number of free agent interior defensive linemen, including Pennel.

#Cowboys continuing to look for options to upgrade defensive line per sources informed. DT Dontari Poe, Ndamukong Suh, Damon Harrison and Mike Pennel all options they’re doing their homework on as they look to add more size at DT in new defensive scheme. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 23, 2020

Pennel’s representatives previously met with the Chiefs to discuss a new deal during the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

