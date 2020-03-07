What Time Do We Change Our Clocks for Daylight Saving Time Tonight? 3/7/2020

Daylight Saving Time always begins on the second Sunday of March, so this year, DST starts on Sunday, March 8, in all the states that observe the clock change. The traditional time to change your clocks is 2 a.m. in whatever time zone you happen to live. Because this is the start of Daylight Saving Time, this is the time of year where we move the clocks forward an hour.

It’s easy to remember what to do with the play on words “spring forward, fall back.” In the spring, we move our clocks forward an hour; in the fall, we move the clocks back an hour. So on March 8, you should change your clocks from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. in the middle of the night.

However, if you’re anything like us and you aren’t going to be awake at 2 a.m., it is perfectly fine to move your clocks forward before you go to bed on Saturday night or first thing in the morning when you wake up on Sunday.

Don’t Worry About Cell Phones

If you’re worried about your alarm on Sunday morning, cell phones should automatically adjust for the time change, so your alarm should go off as planned.

“Unless you went into your phone’s settings and switched away from the automatic network time (in which case you already know what to do), you won’t have to do a thing,” says Android Central. “Your Android will check the network for the correct date and time and switch itself on its own overnight, changing the system time so that things like calendars and alarms will still be right.”

You can also double-check your “date and time” settings if you’re worried about it. As long as your time zone is set properly and you have “automatic date & time” or “automatic time zone” turned on, you should be fine.

States Without Daylight Saving Time

There are a few places in the United States and its territories that choose not to observe Daylight Saving Time. Arizona and Hawaii are the two states that don’t, plus Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa.

Worldwide, 75 countries use Daylight Saving Time and over 170 countries do not. Most of North America and Europe use Daylight Saving Time, while most of Africa, Asia, and South America do not. Australia is split pretty evenly between those areas that do and those that do not use it.

Daylight Saving Time In Years Ahead

In case you’re curious here are the dates for when Daylight Saving Time begins and ends for the next four years.

2020: Sunday, March 8 and Sunday, November 1

2021: Sunday, March 14 and Sunday, November

2022: Sunday, March 13 and Sunday, November 6

2023: Sunday, March 12 and Sunday, November 5

And finally, you can use this handy sunrise/sunset calculator to find out what time the sun rises and sets in your area. Once Daylight Saving Time starts, if the sun has been rising at 6:30 a.m., it will now rise at 7:30 a.m., and if the sun has been setting at around 6 p.m., it will now set around 7 p.m.

