Diabetes & Coronavirus: Does It Increase COVID-19 Risks?

COVID-19 is especially dangerous for people with underlying conditions, but anyone can be at risk from coronavirus. Just what are the risks for people with diabetes? Here are more details.

Diabetes Can Put You at Greater Risk of Complications, But It’s Less Likely If the Diabetes Is Well-Controlled

The CDC lists the underlying conditions that can put you at a higher risk of developing a severe illness from coronavirus. Unfortunately, one of these is listed as diabetes, especially diabetes that is “not well controlled.”

Specifically, the CDC writes: “Other high-risk conditions could include… certain underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as those with diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease might also be at risk.”

According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), the problem isn’t the risk of contracting coronavirus, but the risk of complications.

ADA writes: “The problem people with diabetes face is primarily a problem of worse outcomes… In China … people with diabetes had much higher rates of serious complications and death than people without diabetes—and generally we believe that the more health conditions someone has (for example, diabetes and heart disease), the higher their chance of getting serious complications from COVID-19.”

Sarah Sato of The Alpine Center for Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolism told Endocrine Web that damage from diabetes might slow healing, which could also slow the body from fighting off an infection.

ADA adds that people with diabetes are more likely to experience severe symptoms when infected with any virus, not just COVID-19. But, this risk goes down quite a bit if diabetes is well-managed.

ADA writes: “If diabetes is well-managed, the risk of getting severely sick from COVID-19 is about the same as the general population.”

Dr. Gregory Forlenza told CBS Denver the same, noting that people with well-controlled diabetes don’t appear to have any increased risk.

The ADA notes that at this time, we don’t know if there’s a difference in risk between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. How well the diabetes is managed is what is most important.

If you have diabetes and coronavirus symptoms, you should talk to your doctor. The ADA recommends having your glucose reading and ketone reading available, keeping track of your fluid consumption, and being clear on exactly what symptoms you’re experiencing. Emergency warning signs include persistent pain or pressure in the chest, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face, the ADA notes.

If you have diabetes or another underlying health condition, try to stay at home and follow the CDC’s guidelines for keeping your home safe.

The CDC Lists 10 Categories for Underlying Conditions

The CDC released a document on March 12, 2020 titled “Implementation of Mitigation Strategies for Communities with Local COVID-19 Transmission.” In that document, they listed the underlying conditions that could put a person at greater risk of developing severe COVID-19.

The document lists what the CDC considers to be underlying conditions that can increase your risk. Here’s a direct quote from the CDC’s document.

Blood disorders (e.g., sickle cell disease or on blood thinners)

Chronic kidney disease as defined by your doctor. Patient has been told to avoid or reduce the dose of medications because kidney disease, or is under treatment for kidney disease, including receiving dialysis

Chronic liver disease as defined by your doctor. (e.g., cirrhosis, chronic hepatitis) Patient has been told to avoid or reduce the dose of medications because liver disease or is under treatment for liver disease.

Compromised immune system (immunosuppression) (e.g., seeing a doctor for cancer and treatment such as chemotherapy or radiation, received an organ or bone marrow transplant, taking high doses of corticosteroids or other immunosuppressant medications, HIV or AIDS)

Current or recent pregnancy in the last two weeks

Endocrine disorders (e.g., diabetes mellitus)

Metabolic disorders (such as inherited metabolic disorders and mitochondrial disorders)

Heart disease (such as congenital heart disease, congestive heart failure and coronary artery disease)

Lung disease including asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (chronic bronchitis or emphysema) or other chronic conditions associated with impaired lung function or that require home oxygen

Neurological and neurologic and neurodevelopment conditions [including disorders of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerve, and muscle such as cerebral palsy, epilepsy (seizure disorders), stroke, intellectual disability, moderate to severe developmental delay, muscular dystrophy, or spinal cord injury].

The CDC specifically called out diabetes, heart disease, and lung disease as common underlying conditions here. On this page, the CDC lists high-risk conditions as including being aged 65 or older, living in a nursing home or long-term care facility, or people with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, people with serious heart conditions, people who are immunocompromised (including for cancer treatment), people with severe obesity (a BMI greater than or equal to 40) or certain uncontrolled underlying conditions like diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease.