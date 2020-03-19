Some Dollar Stores Closing Early: Hours & Updates During Coronavirus

Some Dollar stores are closing early during the coronavirus outbreak, but not all of them. Dollar General has announced early closing hours due to the coronavirus, while Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are maintaining the same hours. But all the Dollar stores are implementing changes to your shopping experience while people try to minimize exposure to COVID-19. Here’s what’s happening.

Dollar General Is Closing One Hour Early Every Day & Adding Senior Shopping

Dollar General stores will be closing an hour early every day so employees have time to restock shelves and clean the stores, the chain announced. Find your local Dollar store here.

The stores will still be opening at their regular time daily, but the first hour every day will be reserved for senior shippers and others who are at-risk. These times will let more vulnerable customers shop with fewer crowds.

The store is also going to be limiting purchases on certain items, allowing three per customer for paper products, hand sanitizer, and wipes.

The stores also have many opportunities for new hires. The website reads: “We currently have a number of full and part time positions available across our stores, distribution centers and private fleet network. We welcome anyone interested in furthering our mission of Serving Others to find available opportunities and apply online by clicking here.”

Dollar Tree Is Open Regular Hours But It Is No Longer Accepting Online Orders

As of the time of publication, Dollar Tree stores are still open during their regular hours and they are not closing early. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

However, according to the chain’s website, they are no longer allowing online orders. The website reads: “Due to our focus on providing essential products that meet our customers’ critical needs, we are temporarily suspending online ordering in order to keep the stores in your communities as full as possible. Most of the items on DollarTree.com are still available in stores.”

Dollar Tree said that they have introduced a number of measures to help with safety, including high-frequency cleaning protocols, a Business Response Team, and working with suppliers to restock high demand items faster. Any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 will receive up two weeks pay without needing to use sick time or paid time off.

Family Dollar Is Open Regular Hours & Instituting Newer Cleaning Protocols

Family Dollar is owned by the same company as Dollar Tree, so they are instituting similar measures. As of the time of publication, Family Dollar stores are open during their regular hours and are not closing early.

According to their website, they have introduced a number of measures to help with safety, including high-frequency cleaning protocols, a Business Response Team, and working with suppliers to restock high demand items faster.

You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

In related news, Howard Levine, the former chair and CEO of Family Dollar Stores, has donated $1 million to residents in North Carolina hurt by coronavirus shutdowns, Charlotte Observer reported. The donation will be from the Howard R. Levine Foundation.