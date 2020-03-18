Don Lemon: Is Trump ‘Gaslighting’ You Over Coronavirus

CNN Tonight host Don Lemon accused President Donald Trump of “gaslighting” the nation during his show Tuesday night. Last week, Trump drastically changed the way he was handling the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. By Tuesday, he was saying he “always knew” it was going to become a pandemic.

Globally, the novel coronavirus—also known as COVID-19—has infected nearly 200,000 people and killed more than 7,900. In the U.S., at least 112 people have died and more than 7,000 have been sickened.

Lemon Said It Was Important To Note The President Was ‘Gaslighting’ The U.S.

He then went through all of Trump’s past comments on the coronavirus and showed how the president changed his approach to addressing the outbreak.

“That is gaslighting, pure and simple,” the host said. “The president of the United States is gaslighting you, and you deserve to know.”

According to Merriam-Webster, gaslighting is defined as: “To attempt to make (someone) believe that he or she is going insane (as by subjecting that person to a series of experiences that have no rational explanation).”

In January, the president said “we have it totally under control” when talking about the coronavirus. “It’s one person coming in from China and it’s under control,” he said. “It’s gonna be just fine.”

After Trump’s interview, the CDC announced the first case of person-to-person transmission in America on January 30. Then the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled coronavirus as a public health emergency that was an international concern.

Lemon showed how the president downplayed the virus in February.

He said things like, “We pretty much shut it down;” that the coronavirus will “miraculously” go away once it gets hotter; that we’re “very close” to a vaccine and that the virus is “going to disappear.”

While Lemon considers the president’s comments on the coronavirus to be egregious, his “most outrageous claim” was when he alleged the virus was a “new hoax” created by the Democrats to get him impeached.

“The coronavirus is no hoax,” Lemon said. “Ask any of the thousands and thousands of people who are sick right now.”

The Coronavirus Is ‘Ten Times Deadlier’ Than The Seasonal Flu

In the next part of the video, Lemon talked about the discrepancy with the mortality rate. Trump claimed it was “way under 1 percent.” On March 9, Trump tweeted that more Americans die from the flu.

“So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths,” he wrote. “Think about that!”

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, noted the mortality rate for the flu is 0.1 percent. The mortality rate for the coronavirus could be between 2 to 2 ½ percent but is “probably closer to 1. But even then, it’s ten times deadlier than the seasonal flu,” Dr. Fauci said.

We’ve included to the full link to Lemon’s segment below:

Don Lemon says Trump is gaslighting you and rolls the tapeAs coronavirus cases in the US continue to grow, CNN's Don Lemon argues that President Donald Trump has been politicizing the pandemic since the beginning. #Coronavirus #Lemon #CNN #News 2020-03-18T05:26:55.000Z

