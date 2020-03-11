Houston Rodeo Canceled: Updates on Refunds & Scholarships

The Houston Rodeo was canceled after a presumptive positive coronavirus case was reported in Montgomery County. Now people who had tickets or were getting scholarships are wondering what’s going to happen. Although a specific process hasn’t been put into place yet, it looks like you will be able to get refunds and will still be fulfilled. It’s not quite clear yet how to get those refunds.

Refunds Will Be Available & Scholarships Will Be Fulfilled

Joel Cowley, president of the Rodeo, said the Rodeo would be putting together a process for people who have tickets to get refunds, Click2Houston reported. The Rodeo also plans to still fulfill scholarships despite the cancellation.

It’s not yet known exactly how to get a refund, but the Rodeo website will share details once a process is in place. Right now the website reads: “A ticket refund process is still in the works and will be communicated once it is finalized.”

If you bought a ticket through StubHub, your ticket falls under the FanProtect Guarantee, Chron.com reported. Purchasers don’t have to take any action. They’ll be emailed with details about a full refund. Or you can receive a StubHub coupon worth 120% the original price for a different event.

Here’s an official statement from officials with the Rodeo:

In the interest of public health, the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department have ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to close. The Rodeo will respectfully and dutifully comply with the city’s order. The Rodeo is deeply saddened. However, the safety and well-being of our guests and our community is our top priority. Out of precaution, the city has decided that this is the best course of action for our community. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been a fabric of this community since 1932. Having to close early is extremely difficult as guests, volunteers, exhibitors, rodeo athletes, and entertainers look forward to the 20 days of the Rodeo each year. We look forward to the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to continue to promote agriculture, education, entertainment and Western heritage. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

NRG Park closes at 4 p.m. Central.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has also declared a health emergency in Houston for seven days. After that, the City Council will decide if the emergency will be extended, Click2Houston reported.

A petition to shut down the Rodeo had gained more than 11,000 signatures. It now reads: “Victory! Houston Rodeo Cancelled!” The petition’s main page had read:

If the risk of covid19 virus is bad enough to cancel SXSW, then it’s bad enough to cancel all other major events, including the Houston Rodeo. It would be irresponsible to continue putting lives at risk for the remainder of this event.”

A Man with Coronavirus Visited the Rodeo’s BBQ Cookoff on Sunday

A man in his 40s in Montgomery County tested positive and because he had not traveled internationally, he may be a case of community spread, Click2Houston reported. The person had attended the Rodeo’s HLSR BBQ cookoff on February 28. Anyone with symptoms who was at the BBQ is asked to call a doctor to find out what to do.

According to Mayor Turner, the man who tested presumptive positive for coronavirus out of Montgomery Co. attended the HLSR BBQ Cook-off on Feb 28th.If you’re showing signs of the coronavirus &attended the BBQ cook-off on Feb 28th,CALL your doctor first. – LIVE coverage on #KPRC2 — Christine Noël (@KPRC2Christine) March 11, 2020

The man is in isolation and more details about him are not being released.

Meanwhile, the Tour de Houston is postponed and might be canceled, and the Bayou City Art Festival is postponed.

Texas is receiving $35.2 million to help with the coronavirus and Houston is receiving $5 million, Click2Houston reported.