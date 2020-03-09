How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs North Dakota Online Without Cable

The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons and North Dakota Fighting Hawks meet in the Summit Tournament semifinals at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Monday.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs North Dakota Preview

Purdue Fort Wayne provided the stunned of the Summit League tournament, knocking off No. 2 South Dakota State to advance to the semifinals. Forward Matt Holba provided a team-high 21 points to lead the upset and three other Mastodons were on double-figures.

“Everyone stepped up,” Holba told the Argus Leader following the upset. “In an environment like that when you haven’t experienced it, it’s important to stay calm and collected. Today we just finally put it all together.”

North Dakota advanced by knocking off No. 3 seeded South Dakota. The Fighting Hawks had lost their previous matchup with the Coyotes to close out the regular season, but won when it mattered most to keep their title hopes alive.

Six North Dakota players managed double-figures, led by Marlon Stewart’s 21. The Fighting Hawks fell behind 45-38 early in the second half, but never panicked.

“Looking at their eyes during that first timeout of the second half, I’d be lying if I said I was a little bit concerned,” North Dakota head coach Paul Sather. “But I loved how they responded throughout the second half.”

The teams split the regular season series, each winning on their home courts. Fort Wayne took the most recent matchup on Jan. 30, 72-68. North Dakota won 83-69 back on Jan. 5.

North Dakota is the defending champion at the Summit League tourney. After advancing to the NCAA Tournament, they were bounced in the first round. The Fighting Hawks made it as far as the third round in 2014, which was a program best. Last year’s appearance in the Big Dance broke a three year drought for North Dakota.

Purdue Fort Wayne has never made it to the NCAA Tournament. This is the first season that the Mastodons will finish under .500, but they are peaking at the right time. Purdue Fort Wayne had recorded at least 16 wins since the 2012-13 season.

North Dakota is a 2.5-point favorite for the matchup according to Odds Shark. The total is set at 141 points. IPFW are 4-2 straight up in their last six games against North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks are 5-10 against the spread in their last 15 games against an opponent in the Summit League conference.

In the other Summit League tournament semifinal, the No. 4 seed Oral Roberts is taking on No. 1 North Dakota State. The top seeded Bison swept the season series against both North Dakota and Fort Wayne.

