Ireland Tate: 21-Year-Old Tennessee Woman Who Mocked Coronavirus Catches It

A 21-year-old Tennessee woman who did not take COVID-19 seriously has ended up contracting the virus. Ireland Tate posted a video online stating that she was aware that she should be social distancing and isolating, but she didn’t think she would get the coronavirus.

In a social media video that Tate posted, she said, “So, I’m aware that we’re supposed to be quarantining and social distancing and all these things to keep everybody safe — I get it, cool, great. I just don’t think I’m going to get the virus.”

Fox 17 News reported that Tate was hanging out with friends publicly and privately even after there were calls from the mayor to practice social distancing and self-isolation. Apparently, after Nashville’s mayor recommended public gatherings of no more than 10 people, Tate and upwards of 20 friends had a get together at one of their houses. They also went out publicly.

Tate ended up testing positive for COVID-19 on March 19. She posted on social media, “So I tested positive for COVID19. I’m in isolated quarantine for 14 days starting today. I’m not doing great, but now I have time to watch every single [Bussin’ With The Boys] episode on YouTube (trying to see the bright side here).”

She said also said, “It feels like there’s someone sitting on my chest at all times, it’s really hard to breathe. I’ve coughed until my throat has bled.”

Tate shared a lesson that she learned after getting the coronavirus. She said, “While it may not be affecting you, it could be affecting someone’s grandma or grandpa, or aunt or uncle, or mom or sister.”

Many Young Adults Haven’t Taken the COVID-19 Coronavirus Seriously

Even though cases have shown that the COVID-19 coronavirus can affect young people, many have disregarded the virus as something that only older people or those with underlying health conditions have to worry about.

During an interview with Global News, an Ohio man on spring break in Florida, Brady Sluder, said “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying. You know, I’ve been waiting, we’ve been waiting, for Miami spring break for about two months we’ve had this trip planned. Two, three months, and we’re just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens.”

Another young adult named Brianna Leeder said during the Global News interview, “It’s really messing up with my spring break. What is there to do here other than go to the bars or the beach? And they’re closing all of it. I think they’re blowing it way out of proportion. I think it’s doing way too much.”

