‘It’s Corona Time’ Coronavirus TikTok Song Goes Viral

In the past week, the day-to-day in the United States has changed dramatically because of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Sporting leagues have suspended play, public gathering limits have been introduced and schools and businesses have shut down, all within a few days.

Many Americans have made coronavirus-centered memes, and if you have watched one of these TikTok videos, there is a good chance that you’ve heard the song “It’s Corona Time.”

The song was created by a TikTok user named playboierik21, and the song has been used by hundreds of thousands of video creators. The song uses the electronic beat of “Don’t Stop the Rock” by Freestyle, and the words “it’s corona time” are repeated frequently. TikTok creators who have used “It’s Corona Time” have made videos that range from someone in the hospital with COVID-19 to someone putting their mouth on a door knob to open it.

'It's Corona Time' Meme Song Has Been Used by Thousands

At the time of this writing, there are 795,500 videos on playboierik21’s “It’s Corona Time” TikTok page.

One user created their own COVID-19 emoji:

A creator showed off how he’s keeping safe while in the classroom:

A creator has shown what it’s like to live during a toilet paper shortage:

One video creator used a hamster to show off proper hygienic practices:

Here is a video of a user named Ann Haylen who has been documenting her experience with the coronavirus:

A Video Went Viral of a Woman Licking a Toilet Seat to ‘It’s Corona Time’

The videos that feature “It’s Corona Time” range in approach, and some creators went to the extreme. A video of a social media influencer licking an airplane toilet seat to the beat of the meme song went viral. Her name is Ava Louise, and she has gotten millions of views for her stunt. Here it is:

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane 🥰😅 pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

Her Twitter caption reads, “Please [retweet] this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane.”

In the video, Louise licks a toilet seat and has a “Coronavirus Challenge” blurb on the screen. The challenge has not caught on, however, and after Louise posted the video, she received thousands of disapproving messages.

She took to her Instagram story to say that she “cloroxed” the toilet seat for 40 minutes and she made the video to get onto CNN. Louise also said she made $4,000 for “breaking the internet.”

On Monday she tweeted:

I trolled AMERICA — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 16, 2020

Her tweet reads, “I trolled AMERICA.” She also posted:

Y’all want me to go to jail but I don’t have coronavirus so I didn’t put anyone at risk…NOT EVEN MYSELF I BLEACHED IT — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 16, 2020

Her tweet reads, “Y’all want me to go to jail but I don’t have coronavirus so I didn’t put anyone at risk…NOT EVEN MYSELF I BLEACHED IT.”

