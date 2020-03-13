Jack Ma: China’s Richest Man’s Net Worth Is $45.7 Billion

Jack Ma, the richest man in China, announced on Friday that he’s donating 1 million face masks and 500,000 coronavirus testing kits to the United States. The founder of Alibaba Group, a worldwide e-commerce company, announced a day earlier that he was also donating 1.8 million face masks and 100,000 coronavirus testing kits to Europe.

Ma, whom only two days ago eclipsed Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani as the richest man in Asia, has a net worth of $45.7 billion dollars, according to entrepreneur.com.

The 55-year-old billionaire wants to do his part to help the world face the COVID-19 pandemic. He wrote, “Drawing from own country’s experience, speed and accurate testing solution and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are most effecting in preventing the spread of the virus. We hope that our donation can help Americans fight the pandemic!”

“This crisis presents a huge challenge to all humankind in a globalized world. The pandemic we face today can no longer be resolved by an individual country. Rather, we need to combat the virus by working hand-in-hand. At the moment, we can’t beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share out know-how and hard-earned lessons. United we stand, divided we fall!”

Jack Ma Donated Over $14 Million To Chinese Scientists Working On A Coronavirus Cure

This isn’t the first time Ma has personally donated money toward helping the world fight COVID-19. In January, he announced via Alibaba’s Weibo account, which is the Chinese version of Twitter, that he was donating 100 million yuan, which translates to $14,268,999 in America – to help find a cure to coronavirus.

Ma wrote that he donated this money “to support the development of a coronavirus vaccine. The remaining funds will be used to support domestic and foreign top scientific research institutions and researchers to collaborate.”

In his announcement, Ma said that 20 million yuan, which converts to $2,853,799 in America, would go to both the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering for further research and development of virus vaccines.

