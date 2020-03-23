Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Boyfriend David Cruz Dead at 51

David Cruz, who dated Jennifer Lopez for about a decade when she was first becoming famous, has died at the age of 51, reports TMZ. Here’s what we know so far.

Cruz Died of Heart Disease

According to the website, Cruz died of heart disease on Saturday, March 21, at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City.

Cruz’s partner Isa tells TMZ, “He was kind and loving. He never held on to anything and was always very open. He was a devoted father, he helped raise his step-son who is now in the Marines. He loved the Yankees and Knicks. He loved going to the theatre with me. My favorite moment was family date night because it wasn’t just special for me but for the kids as well. He always made sure to end things with an ‘I love you.'”

Cruz and Lopez Met As Teenagers

The two began dating when Lopez was 15 and Cruz was 16, in the mid-1980s. They were together for about a decade, attending high school prom together and later appearing on a couple of red carpets.

They can be seen holding hands and smiling at each other on the carpets for Money Train, an action heist movie co-starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, and My Family, a 1995 family drama that J-Co starred in alongside Edward James Olmos, Esai Morales and Jimmy Smits.

Shortly thereafter, Lopez and Cruz split because Lopez was relocating to Los Angeles and Cruz wanted to stay in New York. But according to Brides Blush, in a 2004 interview, Lopez said of Cruz, “He’s a friend and he probably knows me better than anyone else.”

J-Lo Went on to Have Several High Profile Romances

Lopez was briefly linked to Snipes before marrying her first husband, Ojani Noa, in 1997. She went on to be involved with Cris Judd, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Marc Anthony, Ben Affleck and most recently Alex Rodriguez. The two are engaged and had hoped to marry in 2020. In a behind-the-scenes video from her “It’s My Party” tour she said it will probably be sometime in 2020 and she wants a “big wedding” this time.

When J-Lo and ARod do get hitched, they’ll have four children in their blended family, his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, and J-Lo’s twins Max and Emme, 12. But J-Lo says she’s open to having more children.

“I want to [have more kids]! I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan, but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!” the 50-year-old singer/actress told People in a recent interview.