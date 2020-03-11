Kansas City Brewery to Release Beer in Honor of Chiefs Super Bowl Win

Kansas City Chiefs fans will have something new to drink when they tailgate at Arrowhead Stadium next season. On March 4, beloved Kansas City brewery Boulevard announced the release of a limited edition beer that will commemorate the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Appropriately titled “Worth the Wait,” Boulevard has identified an April 6 release date for the highly-coveted beverage.

Worth the Wait is sweeping through the packaging line this week before being handed off to our warehouse to bottle condition for a bit. Get ready to pop some bottles and continue this celebration starting April 6th! pic.twitter.com/bRpl2qb7WH — Boulevard Brewing Co. (@Boulevard_Beer) March 4, 2020

In late February, Boulevard hinted that something was coming with a teaser post on the company’s official Twitter account. The special concoction will be an Imperial Red Ale.

Just like that big win, we told you this beer would be worth the wait. Release details coming VERY soon. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/hHoV1wXtA0 — Boulevard Brewing Co. (@Boulevard_Beer) February 21, 2020

Boulevard also did a similar action in 2015 when the Royals lifted the World Series trophy for the first time since 1985, naming that limited edition beer “Crown Town Ale.”

Chiefs Players Celebrate Their Super Bowl Title by Chugging Beers

There’s no denying that Chiefs players love to relax with a brew when they’re not suiting up to take the field. Following their February 2 Super Bowl win, Andy Reid’s men celebrated in the City of Fountains with a parade that would rival the festivities of previous Super Bowl champs. During the day-long party, several Chiefs players, including Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, were chugging cans of beer in the freezing cold while adoring fans cheered their name from the sidelines.

Tight end Travis Kelce even turned the Lombardi Trophy into his own personal beer luge.

His Instagram caption reads: “Growing up playing hockey, I always wanted to chug out of the Stanley Cup after being crowned a Champion…. No cup on the Lombardi, so I decided to take a ride down the Lombardi Luge!!”

When Kansas City took down the Houston Texans during the divisional round in January, LT Eric Fisher couldn’t help but douse himself in beer while celebrating Blake Bell’s fourth-quarter touchdown.

Nothing like giving yourself an in-game victory shower pic.twitter.com/qn35hCPDT8 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 12, 2020

He was consequently fined more than $14,000 by league officials for doing so, with the league stating unsportsmanlike conduct in their reasoning.

NFL: nominates Eric Fisher’s beer chug for the #BudLightCelly of the week for fans to vote on. It wins. Also NFL: fines Eric Fisher nearly $15K for his beer chug. Got it 👍. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 18, 2020

Looks like Fisher got the last laugh. According to Fox Business, the former first round pick officially signed an endorsement deal with Bud Light parent Anheuser-Busch InBev on March 4.