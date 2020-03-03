Kathleen Matthews, Chris Matthews’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kathleen Matthews, Chris Matthews’ wife, is a former television anchor, corporate PR person, and congressional candidate.

Chris Matthews stepped down from his long-time MSNBC show, Hardball, on March 2, 2020. According to the Associated Press, he cited “inappropriate comments about women.” The AP reported that the decision came on the heels of an article in GQ in which a freelance journalist wrote about her alleged “own sexist run-in” with Matthews.

Matthews, 74, said on his show: “Compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, including me, might have incorrectly thought were OK were never OK. Not then, and certainly not today, and for making such comments in the past, I’m sorry.” Journalist Laura Bassett accused Matthews of saying to a makeup artist about Bassett, “Keep putting makeup on her, I’ll fall in love with her.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kathleen Matthews Is a Former Television Anchor

A 2006 Washington Post article reported that Kathleen Matthews was leaving her job as a television anchor for WJLA-TV, a television station in Washington D.C. She was taking a corporate position with Marriott International to “become executive vice president of global communications and public affairs,” The Post reported.

“I was ready for a stretch at this point in my life,” Matthews, then 52, told The Post. “I was attracted to the challenge.”

She had previously interviewed the Marriott chairman for an “in-house video” celebrating the company’s anniversary, The Post said. Chairman J.W. “Bill” Marriott told the Post of Kathleen: “I was so impressed with the approach she took and the way she handled the interview, and the fact that she came equipped with all kinds of knowledge.”

That article said that Kathleen previously worked as a production assistant, producer, and reporter, winning numerous journalism awards.

“Chris and I love to travel . . . and I haven’t done it with work that much because I’ve raised three kids in the process,” said Matthews in that article.

2. Matthews’ Wife Once Ran for Congress

In 2016, The Intercept reported that Matthews’ wife had launched a bid for Congress. Chris Matthew announced the news on his show and stated that he would “offer Kathleen whatever help I can.”

According to The Intercept, he continued, “As a journalist, I also know how important it is to respect certain boundaries on my support for her both in my public role and here on MSNBC. And while most of you know that our show doesn’t typically cover congressional races, I will continue to fully disclose my relationship with her as part of MSNBC’s commitment to being transparent and fair in our coverage.”

However, The Intercept identified “48 frequent guests of Matthews’s program” who donated to his wife’s campaign. According to The Washington Examiner, Matthews’ wife ended up losing in the Democratic primary.

Politico reported that her campaign issues involved things like pay equity for women and reproductive rights.

3. Kathleen & Chris Matthews Have Three Grown Children Together

A bio for Kathleen Matthews on Huffington Post says that she has three grown children with Chris. The children are Thomas Matthews, Caroline Matthews, and Michael Matthews.

Thomas is “an actor and producer, known for Lost Holiday (2019), Ghostwritten (2020) and American Hustle (2013),” according to his IMDB profile.

His 2010 wedding announcement in The New York Times describes Michael as “Michael Kerry Matthews, a history major and an aspiring filmmaker.” He attended Brown University, where he played rugby.

Caroline served as an intern for President Obama’s federal deficit commission, according to Washington Examiner.

4. Matthews Graduated From Stanford & Serves on Charitable Boards

Her Huffington Post bio says that Kathleen Matthews is “a 1975 graduate of Stanford University, and a 2004 Fellow at the Institute of Politics at the Kennedy School at Harvard University.”

In 2015, Politico reported that Chris and Kathleen associate with other powerful people. “She and Chris were spotted Monday night on a double date with former Sen. Tom Daschle and his wife, Linda, both lobbyists, at BlackSalt, the rustic-chic Palisades neighborhood restaurant,” the site reported.

According to Politico, Kathleen served on the boards of Catholic Charities Foundation, Ford’s Theatre and Shakespeare Theatre Company.

5. Kathleen Has Been Involved in the Maryland Democratic Party

“Kathleen Matthews has worked in the nation’s capital for 40 years as a journalist, corporate communications and public affairs executive, and political activist,” the Huffington Post bio says.

It adds that she was elected interim chair of the Maryland Democratic Party in 2017 and “serves on the boards of the National Capital Area Council of the Girl Scouts of America and Emerge Maryland, which trains women to run for elected office.”

She held the Marriott job for 9 years.

According to her IMDB profile, Kathleen was born Kathleen Ann Cunningham on August 9, 1953 in Los Angeles, California.

At Marriott, Matthews was “responsible for the company’s global brand public relations, corporate communications, social responsibility, culture, and government affairs,” according to Global Ambassadors.

