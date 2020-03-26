Keith Middlebrook: California Man Sold Fake Coronavirus Cure, Feds Say

Keith Lawrence Middlebrook is the California man accused of attempting to scam investors of millions of dollars by claiming he had created a drug that could cure the coronavirus and prevent others from becoming infected.

Middlebrook was arrested on March 25, 2020, and booked into a federal detention facility in Los Angeles, according to inmate records. Justice Department prosecutors have charged Middlebrook with attempted wire fraud. The felony count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Middlebrook, who refers to himself on social media as “The Real Iron Man,” boasted about the bogus medical development on his accounts. The bio section on his Instagram account includes the title, “Inventor: COVID19 Immunity & Coronavirus Cure” as well as “Genius Entrepreneur.” His Instagram has since been deleted or suspended.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. FBI: Keith Middlebrook Claimed President Trump Supported His So-Called Coronavirus Cure & That Investors Would Earn Tens of Millions of Dollars

Keith Middlebrook promoted his so-called immunity treatment and cure for COVID-19 on his social media pages and on his YouTube channel. On March 22, he published a video in which he claimed to have developed an injection that “shuts down the COVID-19” within 48 hours of receiving it. Middlebrook said it took him “about six weeks and two decades of studying. I’m more than qualified. Cell tissue and chemical biology for over two decades.”

Middlebrook also claimed he had personally created a pill that could make people immune to the coronavirus. He said the pill took seven weeks to develop and that he was able to do it because he “thinks outside the box.” Middlebrook said he was taking the pill daily himself.

On March 25, he even claimed that he had begun mass producing the drug. He tagged President Trump, Kim Kardashian, Oprah, and Fox News host Sean Hannity in a tweet announcing the news.

Middlebrook reached out to potential investors between March 13 and 24, according to the FBI. He faces a federal charge because the emails were sent across state lines.

The criminal affidavit, which can be read in full here, explains Middlebrook told people he had set up a company called Quantum Prevention CV Inc to create the coronavirus cure. He claimed the business was incorporated in Nevada, but investigators said no such company exists. In emails, Middlebrook provided instructions for how to wire money to his Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase accounts located in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors said Middlebrook falsely claimed investors would see massive returns, such as a $30 million return on a $300,000 investment. According to the affidavit, Middlebrook said an unnamed buyer from Dubai was offering to purchase his alleged cure for $10 billion.

In a second YouTube video, Middlebrook claimed President Trump supported his creation. The description below the video includes the claim, “Keith has the Vaccine to the cure the CoronaVirus not Trump. Donald Trump will be signing the Accelerated Public Release of Keith’s cure and Prevention.”

2. Middlebrook Claimed Basketball Star Magic Johnson Had Invested In His Cure & Told an Undercover FBI Agent That Several People Had Already Wired Up to $1 Million

The FBI was alerted to Keith Middlebrook’s false claim by a cooperating witness on March 13. The witness, who lived in Orlando, Florida, told investigators Middlebrook had reached out about investing in his alleged coronavirus cure. The informant said Middlebrook was also offering a “percentage or finder’s fee for any investors he referred to Middlebrook.”

The witness provided the FBI with screenshots of text messages exchanged with Middlebrook, as well as a video Middlebrook sent on March 16. The affidavit explains that the video “showed a tackle box full of vials and syringes” and that Middlebrook “can be heard discussing his cure for COVID-19.”

The criminal complaint includes the language Middlebrook used to describe his so-called cure in a text with the witness:

“I have Developed the Cure for the CoronaVirus COVID-19

*LA Patient tested Positive for CoronaVirus got up and walked out 51 hours after my Injection

Blood Pressure Normal Temperature Normal Heart Rate Normal Enzymes Normal

Sugar Levels Normal CoronaVirus Negative

Investors who come in at ground level say $1M will parachute with $200M – $300M

Conservative Minimum Plus retain Stock Shares

You Receive 25o Commission on ALL Funds you bring in plus Stock Shares for the IPO.”

FBI investigators said Middlebrook also claimed that former NBA star Earvin “Magic” Johnson had signed on as an investor. He sent a text to the witness with a photo of Johnson and the words, “~~We got MAGIC JOHNSON coming aboard!!!! CALL ME !!”” Johnson has since told prosecutors this was a lie and that he had never heard of Middlebrook’s supposed company.

On March 18, the witness connected Middlebrook with an undercover FBI agent over the phone, according to the affidavit. During the call, Middlebrook “solicited an investment from the UCE relating to a prevention pill and a serum formula-cure for COVID-19.” In a follow-up call, Middlebrook claimed seven individuals had since signed on with investments between $750,000 and $1 million. He also promised to send investors the prevention pills after receiving an initial deposit of $10,000.

U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna, quoted in a press release about Middlebrook’s March 25 arrest, urged Americans to be wary of “outlandish medical claims and false promises of immense profits.” Hanna said, “During these difficult days, scams like this are using blatant lies to prey upon our fears and weaknesses. While this may be the first federal criminal case in the nation stemming from the pandemic, it certainly will not be the last… we will move aggressively against anyone seeking to cheat the public during this critical time.”

3. Keith Middlebrook Claims Health Organizations Are Lying About There Being a Pandemic & That the Threat Was Hyped In Order to Destroy the U.S. Economy

Keith Middlebrook explains true unknown facts about the Mainstream Media, COVID-19 the coronavirus.Keith Middlebrook the Super Entrepreneur Icon aka the Real Iron Man. Filmed March 21, 2020 at his Home / Office in Newport Beach California. Keith explains & breaks down powerful true unknown facts hidden by the mainstream media about COVID-19 the coronavirus meant to purposely destroy the US Economy over 300 deaths (All over the Age of 80) out of 330 Million people. The Mainstream Media, CDC and the WHO have wrongfully created Havoc, Pandemonium, Stress and Massive Economical Destruction on purpose in attempt to ruin the Greatest Economy in US History created by President Trump. Watch the Entire Powerful Video loaded with facts to truly Empower You with important and incredible eye opening knowledge. * Follow Twitter @4kmiddlebrook1 * Follow instagram @KeithMiddlebrook * Follow YouTube / Keith Middlebrook * Follow KeithMiddlebrookProSports.com Keith Middlebrook Net Worth 2020 $30 Million Keith Middlebrook Companies Net Worth 2020 $1 Billion 2020-03-22T14:00:11.000Z

Based on his YouTube videos, Keith Middlebrook does not believe the coronavirus outbreak is a real threat. In a video published on March 22, Middlebrook accused the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and the mainstream media of lying about COVID-19 causing a pandemic.

Beginning at :51, Middlebrook said, “All the crap you hear in the media, ‘we’re all in this together.’ That’s bullsh*t. Total bullsh*t. You don’t have to participate with the losers, this massive, mainstream media and CDC and the WHO, as if there’s a pandemic and millions of people dying in the streets. There’s not.”

He goes on to discuss the number of people who die from homicides, opioid overdoses, car accidents, and health-related deaths related to smoking and diabetes. “You’re gonna tell me, you’re gonna shut down the entire nation over 300 deaths, that are all 80 years plus, because of people having preexisting conditions, diabetes, bypass surgery, chemotherapy. 300 deaths, 80 years plus.” Middlebrook suggests businesses should be able to place signs on their doors warning elderly people against coming in, instead of forcing companies to shutter.

As of March 26, more than 75,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus nationwide. At least 1,069 patients have died, according to a New York Times database. The Centers for Disease Control says about 38 percent of hospitalized patients were between the ages of 20 and 54. Health officials have warned that death rates could increase if hospitals run out of critical supplies such as ventilators.

Middlebrook also claimed in a March 9 video that there was “already an antidote” for the coronavirus, but that is not accurate. According to the National Institutes of Health and NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, there is no known cure or treatment for COVID-19. In the criminal affidavit, investigators also cited an announcement from the NIH about trials being conducted to determine whether a drug called remdesivir could be a potential treatment.

4. Middlebrook Is Credited In Several Hollywood Films & Claims to Own Several Businesses

Keith Middlebrook moved to southern California after growing up in Hawaii, according to his IMDB profile. He first appeared in an episode of Judge Judge in 1999. His first acting job was a small role in two episodes of the Sopranos, as a friend of Tony Soprano.

Middlebrook has also had small guest roles in TV series including Entourage, How I Met Your Mother, and CSI. He played an “Expo Cop” in Iron Man 2, a coach in Moneyball, and an agent in Iron Man 3 and Thor.

Middlebrook claims to operate several businesses. For example, he claims to own a legal company called “KM Legal Power LLC” and a promotional agency called “Keith Middlebrook Promotions LLC.” He also claims to have developed a “Game Changing break through formula that REVERSES the aging process” with his company called “Reverse Aging Technology Inc.” But none of those companies appear to be registered in his home state of California. None of them come up in a search of the Secretary of State’s website.

Middlebrook also claims to run a charity foundation in the Los Angeles area. But the listed website for the organization no longer exists.

5. Keith Middlebrook Was Arrested & Charged With Wire Fraud In 2014 But the Case Was Eventually Dropped

This is not the first time Keith Middlebrook has faced accusations of a federal crime. He was arrested and charged with fraud in October 2014. According to documents filed in the Central District of California, Middlebrook posted bond of $175,000 by using his father’s home as collateral.

Middlebrook was accused of stealing more than $1 million from celebrity clients. According to NBC San Diego, Middlebrook promised to help clients raise their credit scores. The charges included 15 counts of aggravated identity theft, bankruptcy fraud, 15 counts of mail fraud.

His list of clients were not publicly released. But his social media pages include photos of Middlebrook posing with celebrities including Matt Damon, Paris Hilton, Lil Wayne, and Kim Kardashian.

All charges were eventually dropped. Middlebrook wrote about the case on his LinkedIn profile. He argued that he had been “wrongfully indicted” and that he went against the advice of his attorney and turned down a plea bargain. He claimed he “coached his own legal team and designed his own strategy for the win and won.”

READ NEXT: Coronavirus: How to Self-Isolate in a Shared House