Kirstie Alley Thanks Trump For Coronavirus Response And Twitter Is Not Pleased

Looks Who’s Talking star Kirstie Alley thanked President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic on Twitter Monday. The following day, Trump retweeted the message from the conservative actress.

“I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us,” she tweeted. “You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems.”

Not everyone on Twitter agreed with what the actress had to say, but Alley wasn’t deterred. “I compliment people when they do well … blah blah blah,” she wrote.

Netizens who didn’t agree with Alley’s message quickly started to slam the Cheers star.

Are you serious????? What President are you watching? — Dee Shanti (@peacenik23) March 24, 2020

Am I missing the sarcasm here? Because I'm pretty sure he is defying medical experts and pushing for the country to go back to work in the middle of an unresolved pandemic. — Social✽Fly (Gov Cuomo's #StayAtHome Girlfriend) (@socflyny) March 24, 2020

Trump, however, was pleased with Alley’s post. “Thank you Kirstie!” he wrote.

The president also shared tweets from conservative actor James Woods, who supported Dr. Deborah Birx, the response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force. “Dr. Birx is a sober, professional thinker and analyst. I feel confident having her as an essential part of our team,” he wrote.

It’s Going To Get Worse Before It Gets Better

During a Tuesday press conference, Trump acknowledged the coronavirus was likely to worsen in the United States. As of Tuesday, there were more than 43,000 cases confirmed and over 500 people had died from COVID-19.

“Certainly this is going to be bad,” Trump said, agreeing with the surgeon general.

“We’re trying to make it much much less bad,” Trump continued. “Obviously the numbers are going to increase with time and then they’re going to decrease.”

The president then seemed to downplay the virus, comparing it to the flu. “We have a lot of people dying from the flu,” he added.

On Monday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams cautioned Americans to brace themselves for things to get worse, saying Americans need to take the global health crisis more seriously.

“I want America to understand this week, it’s going to get bad,” he said on the Today show. “Right now, there are not enough people out there who are taking this seriously.”

Adams wanted young people—some who refused to give up partying during Spring Break—were also at risk of contracting the virus and becoming fatally ill.

“Everyone needs to act as if they have the virus right now. So, test or no test, we need you to understand you could be spreading it to someone else. Or you could be getting it from someone else. Stay at home,” Adams said.

The FDA Approved Self-Collecting Swabs For COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration approved for people to be able to swab themselves for Covid-19 testing, Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday. “I’m pleased to report that self-collected swabs can now be collected in clinics and drive-through testing sites,” Pence said.

He noted that having doctors perform the tests creates a “drain on personal protective equipment.”

People will only be doing the swabs themselves. Medical professionals will still perform the tests.

