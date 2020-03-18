Kourtney Kardashian Uses Bible Quote to Address Coronavirus

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian indirectly commented on the coronavirus pandemic by sharing a viral biblical quote, 2 Chronicles 7:13-14, about locusts and an epidemic. Young Thug first shared the Bible passage on Monday.

Kardashian Responds to Coronavirus

In red marker “pay attention children” is written.

The highlighted passage says: “Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins, and make their land prosperous again.”

The passage started to gain momentum after “hundreds of billions of locusts” started to “swarm” in Asia and South Africa. It’s the “worst infestation for a quarter of a century, threatening crops and livelihoods,” the BBC wrote.

The pandemic mixed with the swarm of locusts has ignited conversations about what’s happening now and what has been written about in religious texts.

She Faced Backlash The Day Before

It’s not the first time Kardashian, 40, has used a Biblical quote to express herself. She did so on Tuesday after she was criticized for her social media activity during the global health crisis. She had shared a video on Instagram of what it was like for her and her family to self-quarantine.

“Yes we’re still in our pajamas from the night before and haven’t brushed our hair yet, but we’ve been busy with the important stuff like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing around the kitchen, playing dress-up, most importantly really slowing down and spending time together. And this baby boy of mine, where does he come up with this stuff?! I reminded him that he has a magic heart unlike anyone else in this world. Reigny and I hope you are all taking care of yourselves and each other.”

As noted by In Touch Weekly, she responded shared a passage that implied she had been private about her donations. ‘Thus, when you give to the needy, sound no trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may be praised by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward’ (Matthew 6:2 ESV).”

While Kardashian might have been quiet about her possible donations, other celebrities, like Justin Timberlake, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Donatella Versace were more outspoken.

Lively and Reynolds donated $1 million to food banks; Timberlake donated to the Mid-South Food Bank; Versace and her daughter Allegra donated $222,000 to fight coronavirus in Italy and Steph and Ayesha Curry are helping by providing 1 million meals to Oakland students who can’t attend classes because of coronavirus closures.

In his statement, Timberlake said this is a “crazy time.”

“Stay healthy, stay calm, and help everyone stay fed,” the singer tweeted on Monday. “Spread the word.”

READ NEXT: Click here to read more article by Heavy contributor Maria Vultaggio