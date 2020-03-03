Larry McCartney: American Accused of Killing 2 Women in Nicaragua

Larry Robert McCartney is the American veteran accused of murdering two young women in Nicaragua. Police say McCartney shot and killed his wife, Guadalupe del Carmen García Alemán, and her friend, Marta Lorena López Centeno, on March 2, 2020.

Police have not publicly speculated about a possible motive. Local media report McCartney was arrested in the city of Managua, located about 25 miles away from Granada.

1. Police: The Victims Were Found Along a Public Road With Gunshot Wounds

The Nicaraguan National Police explained in a news release that two young women, between the ages of 21 and 25, were shot along a public road in the Posintepe neighborhood of Granada. The crime was reported around 5:30 p.m. on March 2, 2020. News outlet TN8 shared photos from the scene.

Local news outlets identified the two women as Guadalupe del Carmen García Alemán and Marta Lorena López Centeno. La Prensa, a local newspaper, reported the victims were found lying in a ravine along a bridge.

According to Tu Neuva Radio Ya, Guadalupe was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses, who located the two women, rushed Marta to a local hospital where she later died.

Police explained the cause of death for both women was hypovolemic shock from the gunshot wounds, which means they both bled to death.

In the initial news release, officials identified Larry Robert McCartney as the main suspect. Police said McCartney was accused of shooting both of the women before fleeing the scene. He was later arrested in Managua.

2. Guadalupe’s Sister Told Police Larry McCartney Was Looking For His Wife Hours Before the Murders

The sister of Guadalupe del Carmen García Alemán suggested to police that Larry McCartney may have been angry with his wife on the day of the shootings.

Sonia García Alemán said McCartney went to their mother’s home earlier in the day looking for Guadalupe, but she was not there, Tu Neuva Radio Ya reported. It was not immediately clear when McCartney may have met up with his wife and the second victim.

Friends of the two women expressed outrage over the murders on McCartney’s Facebook page. At least one person suggested the victims were told to kneel before they were shot, a claim that was also reported in the Nicaraguan newspaper Stereo-Romance. But police have not verified that information.

3. Larry McCartney Shared Two Children With Guadalupe García Alemán, According to Local Reports

Larry Robert McCartney posted on his Facebook page that he had gotten married in November 2019. Guadalupe García Alemán was not tagged in any of the pictures he posted on social media. But in one photo shared on November 14, 2019, a friend commented, “Beauty and the Beast LOL not really y’all both look great congratulations.”

McCartney was several decades older than his young wife. According to a search of public records, McCartney was born in September 1951 and is currently 68 years old. As referenced above, police in Nicaragua said the two shooting victims were between the ages of 21 and 25.

Local media reported McCartney and García Alemán had been in a relationship for about six years and had two children together. McCartney’s Facebook page includes multiple pictures of children he identified as his own, but he did not name the children’s mother in the posts.

4. Larry McCartney Has at Least Two Older Daughters, According to His Facebook Page

Larry Robert McCartney has been living in Nicaragua for at least a decade, based on a search of online records. He has at least one older daughter who, based on Facebook posts, has a Nicaraguan mother. He posted on social media that his daughter, Gabriela McCartney, is 13 years old.

In April 2018, McCartney shared a photo of a young woman he identified as his daughter, Schuyler. He wrote in the comments that she was born and raised in Mississippi. He also wrote, “love you my daughter always remember that! You make Me proud.”

5. Larry McCartney Was a Former Marine & Had Financial Issues When He Lived In Indiana, According to Records

Larry Robert McCartney previously served in the United States Marine Corps, according to his Facebook and LinkedIn pages. He listed Anderson, Indiana as his hometown. He noted on the LinkedIn page that he worked “in Intel Investigation around the [sic] Central America.”

According to a search of online records, McCartney struggled with financial issues when he was living in Indiana. A federal tax lien was placed on his home in 1993. Based on records, he owed the IRS between $9,000 and $20,000.

He was living in Jackson, Mississippi by the mid-2000s. Court records indicate he owed money to the First Federal Bank and listed a mobile home as collateral.

