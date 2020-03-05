Lawrence Garbuz: New York Lawyer Has Coronavirus

Lawrence Garbuz was identified by The New York Post as the Westchester County, New York lawyer who tested positive for coronavirus.

According to The Post, Garbuz is from New Rochelle. He works as an attorney in a small law firm. Garbuz and multiple of his family members make up a portion of the 11 cases of coronavirus now reported in New York State.

Garbuz’s law firm was founded in 2001. “When we started out with a handful of clients, by mere word of mouth we have grown to representing thousands of clients who look for intelligent hands-on competent counsel,” its website reads.

New York health officials didn’t release Garbuz’s name, identifying him only as a 50 year old man who had contracted coronavirus. However, they did release the name of the law firm. They’ve described his condition as everything from critical to serious.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Wife, Daughter & Son of Lawrence Garbuz All Tested Positive for Coronavirus

After Garbuz tested positive for coronavirus, his wife, 14-year-old daughter, and 20-year-old son all tested positive for the virus as well, according to The New York Post.

Lawrence Garbuz’s wife is named Adina Garbuz. The couple’s college-age son attends Yeshiva University’s Washington Heights branch, according to The Post.

Law.com describes Garbuz as a “Westchester County lawyer who works” at a Midtown Manhattan law firm. He was the second person in New York to come down with the virus. It’s a firm of six lawyers.

The New York Post reports that 1,000 people with connections to Garbuz and some of the others infected were asked to keep themselves quarantined.

On Facebook, Garbuz’s wife Adina Garbuz defines herself as “a mom of four, wife of one, hopefully friend to many and a partner at trusts and estates firm.” She wrote that she also works at Lewis and Garbuz P.C., studied at NYU, and went to Yeshiva University High School. Her top post on Facebook was a post about stopping anti-Semitism.

In September 2019, she posted a photo of her and Lawrence at a pool and wrote, “Lawrence in heaven for his birthday- swimming as he watches planes take off @twahotel.” She also posted a picture of a cake and wrote, “Look what my beautiful (daughter) made for me for Mother’s Day!! Delicious too and she somehow completely hid it from me when she was making it! Late in posting but I did get it on Sunday. Anyway, let Mother’s Day continue on for a few extra days, right?”

According to The Post, the Garbuz’s neighbor also tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have unfortunately received news this morning that our student has tested positive for COVID-19. Our thoughts are with him and his family as well as to all those affected,” Yeshiva University said in a statement.

The Garbuz’s daughter attends private Jewish SAR Academy in Riverdale, The Post reports.

2. Garbuz Is a Partner in a Law Firm Across from the Grand Central Station Terminal

According to The Post, Garbuz is a partner in the small law firm of Lewis & Garbuz P.C. Attorneys and Counsellors of Law, which is located across from the Grant Central Station terminal. It’s located at 60 E. 42nd St. #4700 in New York, New York in One Grand Central Place.

His law firm’s website says that Garbuz is a partner who co-founded the law firm. The website says that his specialties are in things like wealth preservation and estate planning.

“Lawrence’s twenty year career within the field of trusts and estates runs the gamut of serving individual and institutional clients with personal estate planning, wealth preservation, estate and tax issues, Surrogate’s Court proceedings, contested proceedings, charitable giving planning as well as elder law considerations, including guardianship, Medicaid planning and planning for people with disabilities,” his law firm’s bio reads.

“Because of his level of experience, Lawrence brings a degree of sophistication and sensitivity in working with families in their time of need.”

The biography adds that Lawrence “knows that the problems and complexities that families face require thorough knowledge of the field of trusts and estates, both now and in the future. As important is the requirement that each client be treated with compassion throughout the working relationship, as the legal issues presented demand both wealth of knowledge of the law but also a key understanding of the client’s unique needs to best achieve the client’s objectives.”

The website says that Garbuz previously left a larger firm. He has appeared in Surrogate’s Court proceedings throughout “New York City, Westchester, Nassau, Suffolk and Rockland Counties.” In particular, he works on issues involving wills. He is admitted to practice law in both New York and Florida, according to his website.

3. Garbuz Is a Graduate of New York University

According to his website, Garbuz is a graduate of New York University, Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

He received his law degree from the Yeshiva University Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. In law school, he was Managing Editor of the Cardozo Arts and Entertainment Law Journal, his website says.

“He is also a member of the New York State Bar Association, City Bar of New York, Westchester Bar Association and NAELA (National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Inc.)” the website says.

“Lawrence has written and talked to legal professionals, accountants, and lay people s regarding various trusts and estates and elder law topics including among them, Advanced Directives, Wealth Transfer Vehicles, Charitable and Planned Giving, and Prepayment of Tuition as an estate planning vehicle,” it reads.

4. A Brooklyn Court Was Disinfected Because a Person There Attends Garbuz’s Synagogue

Garbuz’s profession and personal life, which took him from synagogue to courthouse, have raised concern.

In fact, according to The New York Post, Brooklyn Civil Court “got a thorough disinfecting” simply because a lawyer working there attends the same synagogue as Garbuz.

Garbuz’s synagogue is the Temple Young Israel in New Rochelle, according to The Post.

The courthouse was sanitized by the Department of Citywide Administrative Services. Meanwhile, Garbuz is being treated at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia Medical Center.

5. The Mayor Says That Garbuz’s Respiratory Problems Worsened Recently

In a press conference on the situation, New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio said that authorities were testing seven other people who work at Garbuz’s law firm as a precautionary measure.

“There are seven people who work at the firm who have been identified by the Department of Health as worthy of follow-up,” DeBlasio said. “That testing will proceed. Others who did not have that direct contact have been given broad precautions and guidance.”

According to the mayor, for the past month, Garbuz (he didn’t identify him by name) had respiratory problems that then worsened.

READ NEXT: Coronavirus Symptoms.