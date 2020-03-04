Live Maine Super Tuesday Results 2020: Who Is Winning?

Maine is among 14 states voting in the presidential primary on Super Tuesday. The polls close at 8 p.m. EST. Here’s what you need to know.
Maine Switched From Holding a Caucus to a Primary
This Super Tuesday is the first time in two decades that Maine is holding a primary, rather than a caucus. During the 2016 election, there were delays and long lines during the primary and the state switched to a primary system.
Maine has closed primaries, so voters must be registered as Democrats to participate in the Super Tuesday vote.
Leading Up to Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders Was Leading in the Polls in Maine, With Joe Biden in Second Place
Ahead of the Super Tuesday primary, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was leading the polls in Maine with 38.5 percent of the vote, according to Real Clear Politics. Former Vice President Joe Biden was in second place with 24.5 percent. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was polling third with 18 percent and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg had 14 percent.
There Are 24 Delegates Up for Grabs in Maine on Super Tuesday
Maine has 24 delegates up for grabs in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. There are 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday, with a total of 1,344 delegates.
Maine Is Also Voting on a Referendum on Childhood Vaccines
Maine voters will also consider Question 1 on the ballot, a “people’s veto” that seeks to overturn a law that requires children to be vaccinated to attend school unless they have a medical exemption.
All registered voters can vote on this referendum, not just those registered as Democrats.