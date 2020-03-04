Live Maine Super Tuesday Results 2020: Who Is Winning?

Maine is among 14 states voting in the presidential primary on Super Tuesday. The polls close at 8 p.m. EST. Here’s what you need to know.

Heavy has partnered with Decision Desk to show the live results of the Maine Democratic primary as they come in. Go here if you don’t see a results table below.

Maine Switched From Holding a Caucus to a Primary

This Super Tuesday is the first time in two decades that Maine is holding a primary, rather than a caucus. During the 2016 election, there were delays and long lines during the primary and the state switched to a primary system.

Maine has closed primaries, so voters must be registered as Democrats to participate in the Super Tuesday vote.

Leading Up to Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders Was Leading in the Polls in Maine, With Joe Biden in Second Place

Ahead of the Super Tuesday primary, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was leading the polls in Maine with 38.5 percent of the vote, according to Real Clear Politics. Former Vice President Joe Biden was in second place with 24.5 percent. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was polling third with 18 percent and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg had 14 percent.

There Are 24 Delegates Up for Grabs in Maine on Super Tuesday

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2020/president/me/maine_democratic_presidential_primary-6921.html

Maine has 24 delegates up for grabs in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. There are 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday, with a total of 1,344 delegates.

1,991 to win the nomination

The polls were busy in central Maine at 9:45 am when I voted. — RickJ2 (@RickJ210) March 3, 2020

An elderly man collapsed and died after voting this morning at the Blue Hill town office in downeast Maine, state police say. Police say voting was suspended temporarily while first responders tried to revive the 78-year-old man. #SuperTuesday — Ted Homer (@teddyhomernews) March 3, 2020

Polls temporarily closed in Maine town due to voter deathhttps://t.co/o2ks5Mql7n — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) March 3, 2020

It's 56ºF (13ºC) and sunny in southern Maine. A gorgeous day throughout the state, as far as I can tell. Which makes it a perfect day to get out and vote. Please be sure to do so, fellow Mainers. Polls close at 8 PM. — Michael Magras (@michaelmagras) March 3, 2020

Maine Is Also Voting on a Referendum on Childhood Vaccines

Maine residents heading to the polls today will vote on whether to override a new law that eliminates nonmedical vaccine exemptions for school children | via @jon_kamp + @WSJ https://t.co/93SO2P9tgh — Laura Fay (@LauraAnnFay) March 3, 2020

Maine voters will also consider Question 1 on the ballot, a “people’s veto” that seeks to overturn a law that requires children to be vaccinated to attend school unless they have a medical exemption.

All registered voters can vote on this referendum, not just those registered as Democrats.