Maria Mercader: CBS News Journalist Dies of Coronavirus at 54

Maria Mercader, an award-winning journalist for CBS News, passed away on Sunday from coronavirus, according to Paula Reid, who announced the sad news on Twitter. The Manhattan-based reporter and news producer was 54.

Reid tweeted, “Maria Mercader, a career journalist at CBS New who had a hand in much of the network’s breaking coverage of foreign and domestic breaking news for three decades and lately help shared talent strategy fro the News Division, died today from the COVID-19 coronavirus in a New York hospital. She had been on medical leave for an unrelated matter since the last week in February.”

On March 23, former co-worker Nick Barnets tweeted an updated on Mercader’s grim health status. He wrote, “Please keep @mariamercader in your thoughts as she’s fighting for her life on a ventilator now in New York due to #COVID19. I worked w/ her during a stint at the CBS News foreign desk in 2010-2011 & know her to be a kind & strong person. We’re all hoping & praying for you Maria!”

Freelance TV News reporter Chris Casquejo, also asked for prayers after learning that Mercader was on a ventilator on March 23. He tweeted, “Keep @mariamercader in your prayers. She’s on a ventilator in NYC. She means so much to so many people. That much is clear from the outpouring of support she’s receiving from all over. #PrayForMaria #CBSNews.”

Keep @mariamercader in your prayers. 🙏🙏🙏

She's on a ventilator in NYC. She means so much to so many people. That much is clear from the outpouring of support she's receiving from all over. #PrayForMaria #CBSNews pic.twitter.com/J7tKED7cxo — Chris Casquejo (@ChrisCasquejo) March 23, 2020

Following Mercader’s passing on Sunday, Susan Zirinsky, CBS News President and Executive Producer tweeted through the station’s official Twitter account, “Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit,” @szirinsky says. “Maria was part of all of our lives.”

It is with profound sadness that I share with you the loss of a dear member of our CBS News family. Maria Mercader, who embodied all of a journalist’s vital traits, foremost the fearlessness she showed battling cancer and now Covid19. She was a warrior. Love Z pic.twitter.com/jlR6txkDvX — Susan Zirinsky (@szirinsky) March 29, 2020

Mercader’s mother Gladys preceded her death. Mercader is survived by her father, Manuel, and her brother, who is also named Manuel. Here’s what you need to know about Maria Mercader:

The Emmy-Award Winning Producer Worked for CBS For Over 30 Years

Sympathies to our CBS friends and Maria Mercader's family and loved ones. https://t.co/3mfgqBTTW9 — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) March 29, 2020

For the past four years, Mercador was the Director of Talent Strategy at CBS News but wore many hats during her tenure with the station. Starting in the page program in 1987, immediately after graduating from the College of New Rochelle, she worked her way up the ladder at CBS News, eventually becoming a producer on CBS News’ foreign desk.

Along with David Pogue and Doug Smith, Mercader earned an Emmy in 2014 for their CBS Morning segment on computer scams. She also helped produce some of CBS’s major news stories throughout the decades including Princess Diana’s death and terrorist attacks on September 11.

Maria Mercader Was A Cancer Survivor

We would joke that I’d survived one type of cancer and she’d survived all the others. And now we’ve lost her to this hideous virus. Maria Mercader, CBS News Talent Executive and Producer, was as inspiring and lovely as any human being could be. Deepest condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/GfcY83zGp6 — Manuel Bojorquez (@BojorquezCBS) March 29, 2020

Paying tribute to Mercader, the American Asian Journalist Association (AAJA), which mentioned that the news producer was a cancer survivor.

Veteran journalist Dan Rather tweeted, “A hard hit to the heart, news longtime colleague and friend Maria Mercader died from coronavirus. A paragon of grit and grace, she embodied the best of the @CBSNews mission. Millions of Americans learned of the world through her efforts. Now our world is less with her loss. RIP”

Heartfelt Tributes To Mercado From Colleagues, Friends & Fans Were Shared on Twitter

A friend, a guide, a light, a warrior. That’s Maria Mercader! She lost her battle with this damn virus spreading over the world. I owe her my love and gratitude for the past 12 years and for where I am now at @CBSNews. Tell your loved ones just that: you love them. Stay safe. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3bmJnTciTN — Ramy Inocencio 英若明 (@RamyInocencio) March 29, 2020

Al Ortiz, CBS News VP of Standards and Practices said, “Maria was one of the bravest, funniest, and most supportive colleagues most of us have ever known. She was a woman of strong faith with a clear sense of right and wrong.”

“Maria was a friend to all,” said Laurie Orlando, CBS News Senior Vice President of Talent. “It’s nearly impossible to be someone EVERYONE loves, but Maria was. She always had a warm hug, a word of advice or support and a big smile for everyone in her life. She was a bright light and will be sorely missed.”

CBS News’ Fin Gomez tweeted, “Devastating to hear the tragic news of the passing of ​

@CBSNews’ Maria Mercader to the #coronavirus. She was such a trailblazing journalist & news executive. She was so inspiring & kind.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Trump Runs Away From Dr. Birx After She Mentions Low-Grade Fever