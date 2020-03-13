Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Has Coronavirus [COVID-19]

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has confirmed that he has coronavirus.

That’s according to The Miami Herald, which confirmed the information directly from Suarez.

“It is confirmed that I have the coronavirus,” Suarez said to the Florida newspaper. “I did test positive for it.”

The mayor told the Herald that he feels healthy and strong and released a statement that reads, “If we did not shake hands or you did not come into contact with me if I coughed or sneezed, there is no action you need to take whatsoever,” he said. “If we did, however, touch or shake hands, or if I sneezed or coughed near you since Monday, it is recommended that you self-isolate for 14 days, but you do not need to get tested. After speaking with medical personnel, I will continue to follow Department of Health protocol and remain isolated while I lead our government remotely.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Mayor Attended an Event With a Brazilian Official Who Has Coronavirus

The Herald stated that the mayor had attended an event with a Brazilian government official who has coronavirus. A major Brazilian newspaper and Fox News are now reporting that, in addition to his press aide, Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, has also tested positive for coronavirus. Bolsonaro’s son tweeted that this was not accurate and testing is still being conducted. Bolsonaro then denied he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He wrote on his official Facebook page that he tested negative for coronavirus, writing, “HFA/SABIN atestam negativo para o COVID-19 o Sr. Pres. da República Jair Bolsonaro.” His son then tweeted, “Result of Jair Bolsonaro @jairbolsonaro for coronavirus it was NEGATIVE.”

Bolsonaro and his press aide also met President Trump at Mar-a-Lago, where the president had physical contact with the Brazilian president, shaking his hand and the like, as photos show. The White House said before the reports that Bolsonaro may have tested positive that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were not being tested for coronavirus. It’s not clear whether that will now change.

This comes after Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife tested positive for coronavirus.

See photos of Trump and Bolsonaro at that event here.