Nashville Tornado Damage: The Basement East, More

There is extensive damage throughout Nashville, Tennessee due to the major tornado that rampaged through the city’s downtown in the early morning hours of March 3, 2020.
What’s damaged? That was still being sorted out, but early reports were that at least 40 buildings were damaged throughout Nashville with at least two deaths in East Nashville (and another seven deaths throughout the area). The governor said in a morning update that at least nine people have died across four counties. Governor Bill Lee added that an undetermined number of people are still missing.
TEMA is now reporting that 19 people have died from the tornadoes throughout Middle Tennessee.
“There’s a really good possibility that there may be more,” Lee said. “It’s early yet…A number of people are missing.” There are also injuries, the governor said in the press conference.
Here’s what known about some of the damage:
The Basement East
The Basement East reported that its building was significantly damaged. Rebecca Cardenas, a local journalist, wrote, “The Basement East, all but destroyed, its ‘I believe in Nashville’ mural left untouched.”
The Basement East wrote on Twitter, “All staff working tonight are okay! Building sustained significant damage. #Nashville #Tornado”
Additional photos and videos showed the severe damage.
Roofs were reportedly blown off in that area. Journalist Justin Kollar wrote, “I cannot believe the devastation left behind from the #tornado in Nashville. The Basement East, where this mural is painted, is destroyed however it’s ‘I Believe in Nashville’ is still proudly standing! #nashvilletornado #nashvillestrong.”
At Least 40 Buildings Were Damaged
Here are more photos of the building damage throughout Nashville. Brett Kelman, a reporter for the Tennessean, wrote, “I’m in East Nashville, where local cops are getting ready to hit the streets to survey tornado damage & ward off looters. Officials here say Five Points was crushed hard. Commander David Imhof: ‘There are businesses in Five points that basically don’t exist anymore.'” According to the Tennessean, Imhof added, “Basement East is gone. BoomBozz is gone.” A roof was torn off an apartment building at Ramsey and North 8th streets, the newspaper reported, and a woman was trapped in a closet.
Damage was focused in the downtown and east police precincts. “Officers and Fire Department personnel are on the scenes of multiple buildings with damage, primarily in the Central (downtown) & East Precincts. Emergency responders are working to ensure persons can get out and secure the areas,” wrote Nashville police.
The Tennessean reported that the elementary wing of Donelson Christian Academy was destroyed. Germantown and North Nashville were hit hard.
Meteorologist Jamey Singleton wrote: “First look at tornado damage from overnight storms in Nashville. 6 killed. The first two pics are from Mount Juliet. The 3rd is from Germantown. The last is from The 5 Points. From WSMV, the weather anchor almost broke down when these were shown.” He shared these photos:
These pictures are in Donelson on Stafford Drive.
The Hermitage area was hit hard. Metro police wrote, “From the Emergency Ops Ctr: NES presently reports 47,800 customers without power, about half of those in the Hermitage area. Crews will be assessing issues & making repairs as day breaks.”
The tornado’s path cut a swath through Nashville. Police said there were two fatalities in east Nashville and reported these road closures: “Road closures now in effect: Jefferson St Bridge westbound, Rosa L. Parks Blvd at Jefferson St., Main St btwn 8th & 10th Streets.”
Here’s another view of the tornado’s track.
