Nashville Tornado Damage: The Basement East, More

There is extensive damage throughout Nashville, Tennessee due to the major tornado that rampaged through the city’s downtown in the early morning hours of March 3, 2020.

What’s damaged? That was still being sorted out, but early reports were that at least 40 buildings were damaged throughout Nashville with at least two deaths in East Nashville (and another seven deaths throughout the area). The governor said in a morning update that at least nine people have died across four counties. Governor Bill Lee added that an undetermined number of people are still missing.

TEMA is now reporting that 19 people have died from the tornadoes throughout Middle Tennessee.

Nashville @JohnCooper4Nash at the emergency shelter at the Farmers Market in Germantown addresses the tornado that hit Nashville: pic.twitter.com/FjKmUEzYpf — Natalie Neysa Alund (@nataliealund) March 3, 2020

“There’s a really good possibility that there may be more,” Lee said. “It’s early yet…A number of people are missing.” There are also injuries, the governor said in the press conference.

Here’s what known about some of the damage:

The Basement East

The Basement East, all but destroyed, its “I believe in Nashville” mural left untouched💙 pic.twitter.com/j5wrtfrWZD — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) March 3, 2020

The Basement East reported that its building was significantly damaged. Rebecca Cardenas, a local journalist, wrote, “The Basement East, all but destroyed, its ‘I believe in Nashville’ mural left untouched.”

The Basement East wrote on Twitter, “All staff working tonight are okay! Building sustained significant damage. #Nashville #Tornado”

Additional photos and videos showed the severe damage.

Everyone check on your #Nashville friends. Especially East Nash. The Basement East is gone, as well as other buildings in that area. pic.twitter.com/HidyYc4yOG — Arial Pasionek (@notamermaidbruh) March 3, 2020

Roofs blown off across East Nashville. This is the Basement East on Woodland Street. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/OHEb4C0F1E — Matthew Torres (@NC5_MTorres) March 3, 2020

Roofs were reportedly blown off in that area. Journalist Justin Kollar wrote, “I cannot believe the devastation left behind from the #tornado in Nashville. The Basement East, where this mural is painted, is destroyed however it’s ‘I Believe in Nashville’ is still proudly standing! #nashvilletornado #nashvillestrong.”

At Least 40 Buildings Were Damaged

More damage from the tornado that just hit Nashville @NC5 pic.twitter.com/ExHqN1wcbO — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) March 3, 2020

Here are more photos of the building damage throughout Nashville. Brett Kelman, a reporter for the Tennessean, wrote, “I’m in East Nashville, where local cops are getting ready to hit the streets to survey tornado damage & ward off looters. Officials here say Five Points was crushed hard. Commander David Imhof: ‘There are businesses in Five points that basically don’t exist anymore.'” According to the Tennessean, Imhof added, “Basement East is gone. BoomBozz is gone.” A roof was torn off an apartment building at Ramsey and North 8th streets, the newspaper reported, and a woman was trapped in a closet.

Here is some of the tornado damage in Nashville. Five people killed, dozens of buildings destroyed when at least two tornadoes moved through the area early Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/4u6EkrYU1Y — Grady Trimble (@Grady_Trimble) March 3, 2020

Damage was focused in the downtown and east police precincts. “Officers and Fire Department personnel are on the scenes of multiple buildings with damage, primarily in the Central (downtown) & East Precincts. Emergency responders are working to ensure persons can get out and secure the areas,” wrote Nashville police.

At least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday in Tennessee, including one that caused damage near downtown Nashville. Downtown #Nashville,TN hit hard by tornado, no immediate word on injuries. WIDESPREAD DAMAGE AND MULTIPLE HOMES DESTROYED IN DOWNTOWN AND EAST NASHVILLE pic.twitter.com/JKfobTkyG7 — Lori Thompson (@ARCfanHQ) March 3, 2020

The Tennessean reported that the elementary wing of Donelson Christian Academy was destroyed. Germantown and North Nashville were hit hard.

Apparent tornado damage in Downtown Nashville; meteorologists say twisters are rain-wrapped (Photos via @iamRVPTOR) pic.twitter.com/LSkF3raZqT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2020

Meteorologist Jamey Singleton wrote: “First look at tornado damage from overnight storms in Nashville. 6 killed. The first two pics are from Mount Juliet. The 3rd is from Germantown. The last is from The 5 Points. From WSMV, the weather anchor almost broke down when these were shown.” He shared these photos:

First look at tornado damage from overnight storms in Nashville. 6 killed. The first two pics are from Mount Juliet. The 3rd is from Germantown. The last is from The 5 Points. From WSMV, the weather anchor almost broke down when these were shown. #tnwx #Nashville #Tornado pic.twitter.com/xHfKy2y4TB — Jamey Singleton (@jameysingleton) March 3, 2020

These pictures are in Donelson on Stafford Drive.

The Hermitage area was hit hard. Metro police wrote, “From the Emergency Ops Ctr: NES presently reports 47,800 customers without power, about half of those in the Hermitage area. Crews will be assessing issues & making repairs as day breaks.”

Downtown Nashville sustained extensive damage by a tornado. It's in East Nashville now that passed Five Pts moving east into East Nashville. Shelby Bottoms, East Nashville, Briley Parkway, Hermitage. Two fatalities reported. pic.twitter.com/NTZylLkS2H — Carolyn Sanae (@carolyn_sanae) March 3, 2020

The tornado’s path cut a swath through Nashville. Police said there were two fatalities in east Nashville and reported these road closures: “Road closures now in effect: Jefferson St Bridge westbound, Rosa L. Parks Blvd at Jefferson St., Main St btwn 8th & 10th Streets.”

As people try to travel into and out of damage zone, you can see the tornado's path through Nashville Metro on @googlemaps pic.twitter.com/G0APBeYCyU — EricSorensen☈ (@ERICSORENSEN) March 3, 2020

Here’s another view of the tornado’s track.

Here’s an estimated tornado track I made based on the KOHX radar. Would have went through the north and east sides of metro Nashville. Not sure if this works but you might be able to open the track through this link.

https://t.co/xxDhGXYAoS#Nashville #tornado #tnwx pic.twitter.com/wcbx1xlmnS — Luke Culver (@LukeCulverWx) March 3, 2020

