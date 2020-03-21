New York Airport Ground Stop, Delays at JFK, La Guardia

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a ground stop of all flights at New York area airports (such as JFK, La Guardia, and Newark.

The alert from the FAA blames the ground stop on “staffing issues.” See the FAA’s flight management page here. According to CNBC, “Air traffic into major New York City-area airports was halted” on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

BREAKING: FAA stops all departures at ALL New York City area airports, Philadelphia, and others due to staffing issues related to Corona Virus. pic.twitter.com/mypwysnfww — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) March 21, 2020

Specifically, the order applies to all airports serviced in the ZNY area. “What is ZNY? New York Air Route Traffic Control Center. It controls a small chunk of domestic airspace and a massive chunk of oceanic airspace. Six areas, A through F, with A through D being domestic and E and F being oceanic. Located in Ronkonkama, NY by Islip Airport,” wrote journalist Ethan Klapper on Twitter.

What is ZNY? New York Air Route Traffic Control Center. It controls a small chunk of domestic airspace and a massive chunk of oceanic airspace. Six areas, A through F, with A through D being domestic and E and F being oceanic. Located in Ronkonkama, NY by Islip Airport. pic.twitter.com/J9W1T0QrYR — Ethan Klapper (@ethanklapper) March 21, 2020

Jon Ostrower, Editor-in-Chief of the Air Current, wrote on Twitter, “BREAKING: Ground stop now in effect — all departures stopped — for JFK, LGA, EWR due to positive covid-19 tests. Other regional airspace sectors halted through key ‘gates’ through NY air traffic areas.”

According to Flight Radar 24, “Traffic to airports inside New York ARTCC airspace is being held at their origin due to ‘staffing issues.’ Flights already in the air are continuing if able or diverting. TRACON controllers are now managing some traffic.”

Traffic to airports inside New York ARTCC airspace is being held at their origin due to "staffing issues". Flights already in the air are continuing if able or diverting. TRACON controllers are now managing some traffic. Live flights: https://t.co/kj8vR07Rwc pic.twitter.com/D4Uu0jH73N — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 21, 2020

On March 20, 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration wrote that an FAA technician who was assigned to the air traffic control tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport had tested positive for COVID-19 the day before. The technician had not been to the facility since March 16, when he left the building after a brief visit and did not enter the air traffic control tower cab where air traffic controllers work.

He was previously in the facility on March 11. Even though he did not enter the tower cab, as a precaution, the FAA scheduled a thorough cleaning of it as well as the equipment room, administration officers and elevators to “ensure a safe work environment for all of our employees.”