While everyone was focused on Bernie Sanders vs. Joe Biden on Super Tuesday, “No Preference” quietly won the North Carolina Libertarian primary. Meanwhile, Vermin Supreme picked up an endorsement from John McAfee. Vermin Supreme might also be in second place behind No Preference in Massachusetts, but official results won’t be known until sometime this week.

The North Carolina results were announced right alongside the Democratic results in North Carolina. ABC 11 reported. No Preference got a whopping 30 percent of the vote (2,049 total.) Jacob Hornberger was declared the ultimate winner after he came in second place with 9 percent and 603 votes. Right behind him was John McAfee with 8 percent (568 votes), followed by Kim Ruff with 8 percent (543 votes.) Vermin Supreme had a strong showing of 6 percent and 410 votes, only 2 percentage points behind the ultimate winner. But no one was a match for No Preference.

When the numbers were updated later, No Preference walked away with even more votes at 2,060.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts’ primary also took place on March 3 but the results are still coming in. So far, No Preference is leading there too, followed closely by Vermin Supreme, according to an unofficial Google Doc of results being updated by Cris Crawford.

The Libertarian Party hosts a series of primaries and caucuses where non-binding votes are cast, indicating a state party’s preference for its presidential candidate. These preferences are not binding and delegates who are sent to the national convention can vote for whichever candidate they prefer.

New Hampshire had the first primary. This self-funded presidential preference primary was actually conducted by mail, with results announced on January 11. For that primary, Vermin Supreme won.

One of the New Hampshire delegates, Caleb Dyer, emphasized on Facebook that the preference poll “has no bearing on how many of New Hampshire’s delegates will support any given candidate.”

Here are where candidates stand so far in the Libertarian primaries and caucuses:

Jacob Hornberger – Won California, Iowa, Minnesota and New York

Vermin Supreme – Won New Hampshire

Hornberger won Iowa with 47.3%, while Lincoln Chafee came in second at 12.8% and Jo Jorgensen came in third at 6.4%.

Hornberger also won Minnesota with 59.5%, followed by Jorgensen with 40.5%.

In California, Hornberger won with 18.3%, but Vermin Supreme tie Jorgensen for second at 11.7%.

Meanwhile, John McAfee ended his campaign for the Libertarian nomination and decided to back Vermin Supreme. He wrote on Twitter: “I regret That I am ending my campaign for President. I am instead Attempting to run For the Vice Presidential slot. I have asked my Campaign Manager@Loggiaonfire To contact the Campaign of Libertarian @VerminSupreme. And offer to be his VP pick. Full explanation in video.” [sic]

He then tweeted a photo with Vermin Supreme and wrote: “And if any of you Are unfamiliar with @VerminSupreme Here is a photo of the two of us during the Libertarian 2016 Presidential Campaign. A man of stature Virtue Intelligence And wisdom. Loved and respected by all.” [sic]

The next primaries and caucuses for the Libertarian Party will be on the following dates: