Live North Carolina Primary Results 2020: Who Is Winning?

Tonight North Carolina’s primary is a big part of Super Tuesday, with 110 delegates at stake. It’s the third-largest delegate state of all the states participating in Super Tuesday Democratic primaries. Heavy has partnered with Decision Desk to share the results live tonight as they come in for California. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. Eastern/6:30 p.m. Central.

In the first section, you’ll see the live results along with a live delegate tracker. In the second section, you’ll see news about the election, updated throughout the night.

Heavy has partnered with Decision Desk to show the live results of the Democratic primary in Texas as they come in. Go here if you don’t see a results table below.

To find the results for North Carolina tonight, just click on “North Carolina” in the results map below or scroll through the results until you find North Carolina.

In this story below, you’ll find updates about what’s going on in the election today.

Tuesday 6:04 p.m. Eastern: On the day of the primary, North Carolina confirmed its first coronavirus case in a patient who had traveled to Washington.

Monday night: Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, and Pete Buttigieg all endorsed Joe Biden the night before Super Tuesday.

How North Carolina Delegates Work

North Carolina has 110 delegates plus 12 unpledged delegates (who are essentially superdelegates), according to The Green Papers. Delegates are rewarded proportionally as long as a candidate reaches the 15 percent threshold of viability. Out of these, 72 are district delegates and 38 are statewide delegates.

The 12 unpledged automatic delegates (aka superdelegates who vote on the second ballot at the DNC) consist of 8 DNC members, 3 members of Congress, and the governor.

The county conventions are March 28, the district conventions are April 25, and the state convention in Raleigh is June 6.

The Democratic National Convention will take place July 13-16. According to Ballotpedia, there will be 4,750 delegates total, including 3,979 pledged and 771 automatic (more commonly known as superdelegates.) In order to not have a contested convention, a candidate needs 1,991 pledged delegates on the first ballot. (Superdelegates aren’t allowed to vote on the first ballot.) If no candidate gets this majority of pledged delegates, then a second ballot (or more) will take place and both pledged and automatic delegates can vote this time. From then on, a candidate needs the majority of all delegates to win, which is more than 2,375 votes.

