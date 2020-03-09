Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar’s Coronavirus Tweet Becomes a Meme

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar has been quarantined after he came in contact with someone who has been hospitalized for the coronavirus at a recent political conference in Maryland. Gosar’s recent tweet about the possibility of having coronavirus, which can be deadly, his now a meme on the Internet.

Gosar, who worked as a dentist before running for Congress in 2010, wrote on his personal Twitter account that he would “rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus.”

“In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does,” he wrote.

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar Is Self-Quarantined After Coming Into Contact With a Person Who Contracted the Coronavirus During a Conservative Political Convention in Maryland

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar is one of many politicians who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Fort Washington, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C., in late February.

In a statement, the Republican congressman confirmed that he came into contact with a person who is now hospitalized for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

“I have been informed that during the CPAC conference members of my staff and I came into contact with an individual who has since tested positive for, and is hospitalized for, COVID-19. I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times.

I am not currently experiencing any symptoms, nor is any member of my staff. However, in order to prevent any potential transmission, I will remain at my home in Arizona until the conclusion of the 14 day period following my interaction with this individual.”

The CPAC conference was held from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29.

Gosar is one of five members of Congress to self-quarantine after attending the CPAC conference and coming into contact with that person.

Five lawmakers now self-quarantining:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas)

Rep. Paul Gosar (R., Ariz.)

Rep. Doug Collins (R., Ga.)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.)

Rep. Julia Brownley (D., Calif.)https://t.co/P1MRzBlBLH — Tim Hanrahan (@TimJHanrahan) March 9, 2020

Rep. Paul Gosar Tweeted That He ‘Would Rather Die in Battle’ Than Die From the Coronavirus

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/m6vU5RTQHJ — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

On Monday, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar wrote on his personal Twitter page that he has “been thinking about life and mortality” wile under self-quarantine at his Arizona home. “I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus,” he said. “In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does.”

Gosar has never served in the military and worked as a dentist before being elected to Congress in 2010.

He also tweeted:

Good morning to everyone except those hoping I die from Corona Virus. You know who you are. pic.twitter.com/BDdVizxqpc — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

Rep. Paul Gosar’s Tweet About Coronavirus Has Now Become a Meme

People took to the Internet to mock Rep. Paul Gosar’s bizarre tweet, creating dozens of memes. Here’s a sample:

