Pelicans’ VP Talks Lonzo Ball-Zion Williamson Chemistry

In New Orleans, one of the most exciting developments around the return to action, at long last, of Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson has been the way his presence has sparked a surge from point guard Lonzo Ball, acquired from the Lakers as part of the Anthony Davis trade last summer.

Ball has played 20 games since Williamson’s return and he’s averaging 13.1 points and 8.4 assists. His shooting has drastically improved, too: 45.7 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from the 3-point line.

In two seasons with the Lakers, Ball struggled with his health and with his shot, averaging 10.0 points and 6.4 assists, making only 38.0 percent of his shots and 31.5 percent of his 3-pointers.

Speaking on Fox Sports New Orleans over the weekend, Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin said that, in addition to Ball, forward Nicolo Melli has flourished with Williamson alongside.

“A big part of it is the chemistry you see with Lonzo and Zion,” Griffin said. “They have a special connection. I think Nicolo Melli getting more minutes, and him starting to become a key part of the rotation has been essential as well. Those three guys work incredibly well as a unit. Zion gives us another player who can create vertical thrust in the offense, and Lonzo can pick defenses apart with his passing.”

Zion Williamson Boosting Nicolo Melli Numbers

Even with his struggles as a shooter, Ball has established himself as a first-rate passer among NBA point guards in his three NBA seasons. Because of his size (Ball is 6-6) he is an ideal partner in the backcourt with combo guard Jrue Holiday. Both are imposing defenders.

But Melli’s ability to step out to the 3-point line and knock down open 3-pointers when on the floor with Ball and Williamson has been an underrated part of the Pelicans’ offense.

He has averaged 8.6 points and 4.1 rebounds since Williamson’s return, with 45.0 percent shooting and 39.1 percent 3-point shooting. (Before Williamson came back: 5.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 43.6 percent shooting, 33.3 percent 3-point shooting.)

Melli made 34.1 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3-pointers (on 2.6 per game) before Williamson came back but has made 42.1 percent of those shots (4.2 per game) since January 22.

“Melli, when there is that dive thrust (by Williamson) toward the rim, (Melli) is going to be pulling bigs away from the basket,” Griffin said. “He is absolutely essential when Zion’s on the floor, from a spacing standpoint. When you see the relationship between those three growing, it just exponentially improves our team.”

Lonzo Ball-to-Zion Connection Strong

Still, it’s the Zo-Zion connection that has generated the most excitement in New Orleans.

That’s because of plays like these:

Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson Connect on Two Full-Court Alley Oops in 1 Minute

As Williamson explained: “Honestly, sometimes I don’t even think he’s going to throw it. Then he just throws it. I’m like ‘Alright, I’m going to try to go get it.’ And he does a great job, even though they’re from so far away, he just puts it in a spot where he’s throwing the lob from the close elbow. He puts it in the perfect spot and I’m able to get it.”

