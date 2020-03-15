Pennsylvania Coronavirus Testing Center Near Me

With coronavirus causing fears throughout the country and world, you may be wondering where you can find a Pennsylvania testing center near you for COVID-19.

Pennsylvania was one of the earliest states to establishing coronavirus testing centers. Lehigh Valley Health Network has set up a series of coronavirus testing centers. You can see locations and hours in the graphic below, which LVHN posted on its website.

“Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) remains vigilant as the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) evolves. The health network’s latest action as a leader in infection control and prevention is to immediately establish designated, stand-alone COVID-19 assessment and testing centers throughout the region,” a March 13, 2020 news release stated.

Here’s what you need to know:

LVHN Outlined Detailed Procedures for the Testing

The testing centers aren’t for everyone, and there are specific steps you should follow to use one.

“For those who think they have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to someone who does, stay home. LVHN is providing free COVID-19 screenings online and by phone,” the LVHN news release stated. “Call the MyLVHN Nurse Information line at 1-888-402-LVHN or complete an LVHN Video Visit by downloading the MyLVHN app. We want to screen community members via these technologies so that they can remain in their own home and only need to leave if testing is needed. This screening helps reduce the spread of COVID-19, and it helps keep our doctors’ office open and available to provide other important care.”

The release continues, “…during the screening, if LVHN’s medical professionals determine a patient has COVID-19 symptoms, they will be directed to one of LVHN’s eight standalone COVID-19 Assess and Test locations. Patients will qualify for a test ONLY if they have symptoms (fever, cough, and shortness of breath). The test detects active disease and cannot determine if a patient has been exposed. It is important tests are reserved for those who need them most. You must receive guidance via the nurse line or video visit to be assessed and possibly tested. If you do not have insurance, you will receive a bill but you won’t be required to pay.”

In addition, says LVHN, “Health Network Labs manages and processes the tests, and results are available within four days. If you need care for another condition, you can continue to visit any other ExpressCARE location or Lehigh Valley Physician Group (LVHN) practice.”

As of March 14, 2020, there were 41 presumptive positive cases and 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Total cases = 47, according to the State of Pennsylvania.

In addition, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health on March 12, 2020 opened a “temporary, largely isolated facility” to get samples for testing from patients with symptoms in line with coronavirus. About 30 people were swabbed in the first two days, according to the Inquirer.

“The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying,” the state explains.

