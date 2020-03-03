Peter Weber’s Parents Help Him Pick His Winner on ‘The Bachelor’ 2020

This season of The Bachelor has been particularly turbulent, and Peter Weber has made it clear he has no idea who he’s going to get down on one knee for at the end of it all.

Tonight, we will pick up with his final three contestants: Hannah Ann, Madison, and Victoria. But how will Peter make his final choice? We know he is close with his family, so will they help him pick this season’s winner?

Read on, but beware of spoilers for this season of The Bachelor.

Peter’s Final Choice Has Not Been Confirmed

For the first time in years, the ending of The Bachelor hasn’t been spoiled.

Discussing who Peter Weber picks on Good Morning America, Harrison recently said, “This season is unlike any other. You truly aren’t gonna know how it’s going to end until the very end… It’s possible it’s still not over.”

In a separate interview, Robert Mills, the senior vice president of alternative series, specials, and late-night programming, told Entertainment Tonight, “There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose.”

Peter, for one, is confident that his ending won’t be revealed. He tells People, “There’s a reason no one’s going to find out the ending and I’m very happy with how everything turned out… And I am excited for everyone to tune in and have it be the first unspoiled season in a while. So it’s gonna be good.”

The Finale Will Show Hannah Ann & Madison Meeting Peter’s Parents

Next week, Hannah Ann and Madison will both meet Peter’s parents. It’s during the finale that Peter’s crying mother will tell her son, “Don’t let her go… bring her home to us.” Reality Steve admits it’s unclear who she’s referring to, but he knows it’s either Hannah Ann or Madison.

Based on the fact that Peter is admittedly very close with his parents (he still lives with them, after all), it’s safe to say his parents played a huge role in his final decision.

Reality Steve reports that it’s likely filming continued for a few weeks, even months, after the November 17 finale in Australia. In a preview from last week, we saw Peter telling someone, “I’m so sorry… from the bottom of my heart I’m so sorry.”

As Steve notes, this conversation doesn’t appear to have taken place in Australia. He writes, “All signs all season from Peter, to Chris Harrison, to Robert Mills have pointed to this story not ending on final rose ceremony day and filming continuing in the last 3 months. This clip basically assured it. But who is he saying that to and what does he mean? That I’m not sure of.”

Reality Steve’s opinion on how the show pans out is this: he thinks Peter is trying to be with Madison– whether or not that has been successful, we won’t know until ATFR. Reality Steve writes, “… He’s with her, they’re either working on a relationship, or they are happy and together now. However, if you told me he was single, I can’t say I’d be surprised either. One thing I’m almost certain of is that post-show, Peter absolutely spoke with Madison to try and make it work between them. But honestly, I don’t know if it did and I don’t think any of us will until the ATFR.”

