POLL: Should Sanders’, Biden’s & Trump’s Rallies Be Canceled for Coronavirus?

With more people worried about the coronavirus (COVID-19), Democratic and Republican presidential rallies are the latest topic on people’s minds. Thousands of people often attend Bernie Sanders’ rallies and Donald Trump’s rallies. While Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump have all said they’re going to continue having rallies for now, Trump doesn’t have any currently on his schedule. Now people are debating whether or not presidential rallies Vote in the poll at the end of this story and let us know what you think.

Most of the Presidential Candidates Are in a Higher-Risk Age Range

The question about political rallies in the time of coronavirus is being discussed more frequently, particularly because the main candidates for President in 2020 are all in the age range with the highest death rates. The current death rate for COVID-19 is estimated to possibly be around 2 percent to 3.4 percent, averaging everyone, and higher for people with underlying conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and hypertension, BBC reported. The death rate is highest for people ages 80 and older, then second-highest for people ages 70-79. ABC News reported today that the fatality rate may end up being assessed lower over time, although the elderly are still among those most at risk.

Trump is 73, Sanders is 78, and Biden is 77. Their ages put all of them at greater risk for complications, especially with Sanders’ recent heart attack. Sanders is doing well health-wise since his stents were placed, but cardiovascular issues are listed as a risk factor. Biden released a medical report saying he was fit for presidential duty, but he has an irregular heartbeat, takes a blood thinner to reduce clot risk after a blood vessel burst in his brain in 1988, and takes a statin for cholesterol levels. He also had his gall bladder removed in 2003. Trump, meanwhile, has been diagnosed with heart disease and takes cholesterol-lowering medicine too. Tulsi Gabbard, meanwhile, is still running for President and she is in good health and is only 38 years old.

Because of their ages and health, many have asked if the rallies should be canceled, or if they should at least be postponed.

Sanders, Biden & Trump Campaigns Haven’t Announced Any Event Cancellations Yet

In an interview on State of the Union, Bernie Sanders said that he might limit his travel “in the best of all possible worlds” but he can’t at this time. He hosted three rallies on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Sanders said regarding the question of rallies: “All that I can tell you Jake is we are in communication with public health officials wherever we go… I love rallies, but your point is well taken. We will not endanger the health of anybody in this country.”

Donald Trump said that he will keep holding rallies, Business Insider reported, but he currently doesn’t have any on his schedule.

A campaign aide for Biden told U.S. News & World Report: “We are following the guidance of state and federal experts but do not have any planned changes to the schedule.”

Seattle and King County are recommending that anyone at risk stay home and away from large groups of people, including big events and social gatherings. This warning includes anyone who is pregnant, over 60, has a weakened immune system or an underlying health condition.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is asking people in New York to avoid crowded places like public transportation and to telecommute if possible, PIX 11 reported. “If you see a packed train car, let it go by, wait for the next train. Same if you’re taking a bus,” he said.

The CDC has also recommended that Americans who are 60 or older, especially if they have underlying conditions, should stockpile supplies and avoid any travel that isn’t necessary, The Hill reported. Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said she’s advising her parents who are in their 80s to stay closer to home.

Austin, Texas hasn’t had a confirmed case yet (although there are multiple cases in Houston a few hours away), and the city announced that it’s prohibiting events of 2,500 or more through May 1 unless organizers have mitigation plans in place.

Tell Us If You Think Rallies Should Be Canceled in This Poll

Do you think that political rallies should be canceled because of the coronavirus? Let us know in the poll below.