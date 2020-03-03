Rafael Cancel Miranda Dead: Puerto Rican Nationalist Dies at 89

Rafael Cancel Miranda, the Puerto Rican nationalist, has died at the age of 89 in his home in Rio Piedras.

Miranda’s sad death was confirmed in a Facebook post from his youngest son, Rafa Cancel. Miranda is also survived by his widow, Maria de los Angeles Vazquez.

According to El Vocero, it was Miranda’s wish that flags in Puerto Rico not fly at half-mast following his death. Miranda said, “For the patriots, the flags should fly as high as possible, always free.” Miranda passed away at his home in Rio Piedras following complications relating to a heart condition.

On February 7, it was reported that Miranda had been hospitalized in San Juan.

1. Miranda Joined the Puerto Rican Nationalism Movement at 15

Rafael Cancel Miranda. Hizo su voluntad hasta el final: dijo que no partiría hasta después del 1ro de marzo- aniversario del ataque al Congreso, y así fue. Valor, honor y libertad: una vida dedicada a la Patria.

Miranda was born on July 18, 1930. He was raised in a Puerto Rican nationalist home by his parents, Rafael Cancel Rodriguez and Rosa Miranda Perez. At the age of 15, Miranda joined the Nationalist Party in Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico became a U.S. territory in 1898.

2. In 1954, Miranda Launched an Attack on the U.S. Congress with 3 Comrades

Infamously, on March 1, 1954, Miranda and three other nationalists, Andres Cordero, Irving Rodriguez and Lolita Lebron, launched an attack on the United States Congress. At the time of the attack, Miranda had been based in New York City. During the attack, five congressmen were injured.

For his role in the attack, Miranda was sentenced to 84 years in prison. Miranda served some of his time at Alcatraz and spent 18 months in solitary confinement Marion, Illinois.

3. Miranda’s Sentence Was Commuted as Part of Prisoner Exchange Involving Fidel Castro’s Cuba

On this day in 1954, in Washington, DC, Puerto Rican nationalists attacked the U.S. Congress. Rafael Cancel Miranda, Andres Figueroa Cordero, Lolita Lebron, and Irving Flores Rodriquez opened fire in the House chamber, injuring five members of Congress, before being captured….

In 1979, U.S. President Jimmy Carter commuted Miranda’s sentence after he had served 25 years. The commuting of Miranda’s sentence was secured in part thanks to a prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Fidel Castro’s Cuban regime.

In the 1950s, Miranda was sentenced to two years in prison for refusing to enlist in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

4. Miranda Published His Latest Book in December 2019

Rafael Cancel Miranda

Puerto Rican Nationalist

Combatant & Resistance Fighter

Ex Political Prisoner

Movement Elder

National Hero Glory & Honor to our Rafaelito♥

May he Rest in Peace & Power

🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/8jcOAHnrx3 — JO Boriken (@joboriken) March 3, 2020

Following his release from prison, Miranda continued to be politically active, writing extensively about the struggles of revolutionaries across Latin America. His last book, “Beyond Mirage,” was released in December 2019. In total, Miranda wrote nine books.

Prior to Miranda’s death, fellow Puerto Rican nationalist, Marin Torres told El Nuevo Dia, “He has been a brother to me. For me, it is very hard.”

5. Miranda Said in 2016 That He Was Still Not Sorry for the 1954 Attack

Miranda’s beliefs were at odds with the Popular Democratic Party, who believe that Puerto Rico is an “associated free state.” In 2016, Miranda told The New York Times, “It’s a lie. We never controlled our own country.” Miranda said that although the United States removed Puerto Rico from its list of colonies, autonomy was never granted. Miranda said in The Times interview that the U.S. was preoccupied with the Cold War and therefore did not want to give up any strategic locations.

Miranda also told The Times that the 1954 attack was motivated by the need to “send a message.” Miranda concluded the interview by saying, “You saw what I said in 19954: ‘I’m not sorry.’ And 62 years later, I’m still not sorry.”

