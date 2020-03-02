Which States Allow Same-Day Voter Registration on Super Tuesday?

Fourteen states and one U.S. territory are holding presidential primaries on Super Tuesday. The deadline to register to vote has already passed in all but six of those 14 states. Voters can register at their polling place on the same day as the March 3 primary in California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina and Vermont.

Here’s what you need to know.

14 States and the U.S. Territory of American Samoa Are Holding Primaries on Super Tuesday

The term Super Tuesday dates as far back as 1976, according to TIME magazine. It became widely used in the 1980 presidential election when Massachusetts Sen. Edward Kennedy focused his efforts on eight states that voted in primaries on the same day in his unsuccessful campaign to unseat then-President Jimmy Carter.

Fourteen states and the U.S. territory of American Samoa are holding primaries for the 2020 presidential election on March 3. They include Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Vermont.

Three of the states that are voting on Super Tuesday are represented by presidential hopefuls who represent them in the Senate. Sen. Amy Klobuchar represents Minnesota, but dropped out of the race the day before Super Tuesday and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. Sen. Elizabeth Warren represents Massachusetts and Sen. Bernie Sanders represents Vermont.

Voters Can Still Register at Their Polling Location on March 3 in California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina and Vermont

Voters in California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina and Vermont can register to vote on the same day as the Super Tuesday primary election.

California offers what’s called Conditional Voter Registration to Californians who “miss the deadline to register to vote or update their voter registration information for an election,” according to California state law. Minnesota allows voters to register on the same day as the primary with a valid ID that shows proof of residency. But it also allows what’s called “vouching.”

“A registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place to sign an oath confirming your address,” according to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. “A registered voter can vouch for up to eight voters. You cannot vouch for others if someone vouched for you.”

Colorado allows same-day voter registration. In Maine, “there is no cut-off date for registering to vote in person at your town office or city hall,” according to the state’s government website. North Carolina also offers same-day registration “by completing a Voter Registration Application and affixing her signature under penalty of a Class I felony.”

In 2017, Vermont began allowing residents to vote on election day, according to the Vermont Secretary of State website.

Same-Day Registration Is Not Permitted in Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia

The deadline to register to vote in the Super Tuesday primary has already passed in Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

Of the 14 States Voting on Super Tuesday, Six Have No Voter ID Requirement

Six of the 14 states that vote in primaries on Super Tuesday do not require an identification card to vote. The six states are California, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina and Vermont, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“Proponents see increasing requirements for identification as a way to prevent in-person voter impersonation and increase public confidence in the election process,” the National Conference of State Legislatures website says. “Opponents say there is little fraud of this kind, and the burden on voters unduly restricts the right to vote and imposes unnecessary costs and administrative burdens on elections administrators.”