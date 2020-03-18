Target Closing Early: New Hours for Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases grow in the United States, many businesses are adapting and some restaurants are having to close their doors to everything but take-out dining. Target, meanwhile, has announced it is reducing store hours in response to the COVID-19 outbreak across the country. Here are the details on just what is happening.

Target Store Hours Are Changing

Starting Wednesday, March 18, all Target stores will close early by 9 p.m. local time, Target’s website notes. This includes all Target stores, which number more than 1,800. If any store closed earlier for its regular hours, it will maintain that earlier closing time.

To find the hours of the store near you, visit Target’s website here.

Every Wednesday, the first hour that Target stores are opened will be reserved for elderly and vulnerable guests with underlying conditions. Other shoppers are asked to schedule around this first hour.

Target is also working on fast-tracking the products that are in the highest demand, such as food and medicine. The store will maintain limits on the most in-demand items and ask shoppers to only purchase for their immediate needs. Items with limits on them include hand sanitizers, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and bottled water.

The store is also fulfilling online orders and has increased staff for Order Pickup and Drive Up services. Some stores may still face delays with these services, however. Fulfillment options for guests include Shipt for same-day delivery, Target.com to have orders shipped to you, and a drive up service where a team member brings your purchases to your car.

Target also noted:

Health and safety is our first priority, and we’ve put a number of additional steps in place to protect them as they shop, including adding payroll hours to support more rigorous cleaning routines, including ensuring guest-facing surfaces like checklanes and touchscreens are cleaned at least every 30 minutes. We’ve also ceased food sampling in our stores out of an abundance of caution.”

Target is offering a number of helpful considerations for its employees too. The chain is offering a new family care benefit to their hourly workers and part-time workers. Twenty days of in-center childcare or in-home childcare or eldercare will be available. This is to help employees who discover their school, eldercare provider, or daycare is closed. Target is also waiving its absenteeism policy and covering quarantine pay.

In the near future, Target will be offering coronavirus testing locations, in partnership with Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, and Google.

Target is just one of many retail chains that are changing hours or the types of services they offer due to the coronavirus. Walmart has also started closing early and many restaurants have now shifted to offering only takeout or delivery and shutting down dine-in options. Some regions are even asking their citizens to shelter-in-place now, such as six counties in the Bay Area. President Donald Trump has asked people in the U.S. to avoid crowds and only meet in groups of 10 or smaller for the time being.

