Earn $1000 for Watching ‘The Office’ With USDish – How to Participate

The online DISH retailer, USDish, is offering the chance for The Office fans to earn money while watching the sitcom. The person selected will earn $1000 to watch roughly 15 hours of the show.

In a breakdown of the opportunity, USDish states, “the person who lands the gig will have 9 days to watch 15 hours of The Office (roughly 45 episodes). As you’re watching, you’ll need to complete a checklist that tallies the number of common tropes that occur throughout each episode.” The goal of the project is to help the DISH retailer “understand how often sitcoms repeat popular tropes.”

USDish lists examples of these tropes, including when the character Stanley rolls his eyes at the camera, or when Phyllis mentions her husband Bob Vance. The DISH retailer will provide general guidelines to help complete the task.

How to Apply for USDish’s The Office Opportunity

To apply for this opportunity, candidates need to go the application page on USDish’s website and fill out the required fields. The application requires some work, as the DISH retailer asks candidates to write at least 300 words.

Those interested must fill out the applicable fields, including first and last name, email address, ZIP code and occupation.

There are two optional fields for applicants as well. They can provide their Twitter handle and there is an option to link in a video. Under the video field, USDish states “Get creative and show us why you deserve The Office Dream Job!”

USDish is accepting applications until Monday, March 16 at 5 p.m. MST. Only candidates from the U.S. are able to apply for the job. The DISH retailer also clarifies that candidates do not need to be USDish customers to apply.

It’s unclear how many candidates will be selected to participate in this opportunity. USDish will reach out to the successful applicant within five days of the March 16 deadline.

The DISH retailer also reminds candidates that they cannot apply for someone else or a minor. Applicants must be 18 years old.

The Office Is a Mockumentary That Follows the Work Life of Multiple Characters

Winning multiple awards, including five Emmys and one Golden Globe, The Office is a popular sitcom that ran from 2005-2013. It is based off the British version of The Office, which ran from 2001 to 2003.

The show is shot as a mockumentary, and it follows the daily work lives of multiple characters at the fictitious paper company Dunder Mifflin. These characters include the manager Michael Scott, played by Steve Carrell, Scott’s sidekick Dwight Schrute, played by Rainn Wilson, and The Office‘s prankster Jim Halpert, played by John Krasinski.

The Office ran for nine seasons and 188 episodes.

