TikTok User Starts Coronavirus Challenge by Licking Toilet Seat

A video has gone viral of a social media influencer licking a toilet seat in order to start a “Coronavirus Challenge.” Her name is Ava Louise, and the TikTok video of her licking an airplane toilet has garnered millions of views. Here is the video via her Twitter account:

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane 🥰😅 pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

Her caption reads, “Please [retweet] this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane.” Louise’s video on her Twitter channel has over 280,000 views, and her video that was shared by another Twitter page has more than 6 million.

Since posting the video on March 14, thousands of Twitter users have commented on the video. In an Instagram story on March 15, Louise said that she made the video to get on CNN and that she “cloroxed” the toilet for 40 minutes before licking it. Louise also stated that “I need Trump to retweet this,” and she also claimed that she made $4000 for “breaking the internet.”

The Spread of COVID-19 This Past Week Has Caused the CDC to Recommend Strict Guidelines

This past week, the COVID-19 coronavirus has spread throughout the United States, causing thousands to contract the virus, major sporting leagues to suspend play, travel restrictions to be placed on dozens of countries and business and schools across the country to shut down.

On March 15, the CDC announced it recommended that for eight weeks, there shouldn’t be any gatherings of more than 50 people. The agency has advised organizers that have planned an event with more than 50 people to postpone or cancel it.

The CDC stated, “Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.”

The agency gave different examples of these mass gatherings, and they include weddings, business conferences, sporting events and music concerts. The CDC does not include schools or businesses.

It is important to note that the CDC’s advice is a guideline, but it is not legally binding. The agency says that if events are being held with more than 50 people, they advise organizers to follow their guidelines for “protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing.”

The CDC also reiterated that its recommendation does not supersede the guidance of local public health officials.

