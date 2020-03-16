TikTok Rules Advise Censoring ‘Ugly & Disabled’ User Videos

Tiktok, the popular video-sharing app, enacted numerous discriminatory guidelines in order to grow their user database, according to internal documents obtained by The Intercept. The video platform, which is owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance, initiated rules for moderators to conceal videos shared by users that were either “ugly, chubby, seniors with too many wrinkles, facial deformities and other disabilities.”

The documents explain the reasoning for such methods is because if allowed, it will create the “kind of environment [which] is not that suitable for new users for being less fancy and appealing.” Other specificities moderators were told to ignore included “obvious facial scars and crooked mouth disease.”

As for prohibiting those who appear to be a “dwarf” or suffering from “acromegaly,” which is a hormone disorder which causes enlargement of the face, hands, and feet, the reasoning was stated that “in the non-diversified content, himself/herself is basically the only focus of the video, therefore, if the character’s appearance or shooting environment is not good, the video will be much less attractive, not worthing to be recommended to new users.”

TikTok Defended Guidelines As A Way To Prevent Bullying

In an article published by the German publication Netzpolik, which was first to report on this kind of video suppression, TikTok said the reason they wanted to limit the number of videos showing “users with abnormal body shape, have obvious beer belly, lack of front teeth, slums, rural fields, and dilapidated housing,” — was “preventing bullying, but are no longer in place, and were already out of use when The Intercept obtained them.”

In light of these new internal documents leaking, a year after Netzpolik revealed their strong suppression of disabled people and LGBTQ users, Josh Gartner, TikTok spokesperson told The Intercept that “most of” these guidelines “are either no longer in use, or in some cases appear to never have been in place,” and that these rules “represented an early blunt attempt at preventing bullying, but are no longer in place, and were already out of use when The Intercept obtained them.”

However, sources told the outlet that not only were these guidelines were still in use until late 2019, but that the livestream policy was actually created in 2019.

TikTok Initiated New Community Guidelines In January To ‘Inspire Creativity & Create Joy’

Best TikTok Dance Compilation of January 2020 | TikTok MemesWelcome to Tik Tok 2020 / Best TikTok Dance Compilation of January 2020 | TikTok Memes Get Memes Apparel here: http://bit.ly/TiktokMemesMerch Get Girls Apparel here: http://bit.ly/TiktokGirlsMerch Use code meme for an Extra 5% discount ($49+)! Use code memes for an Extra 10% discount ($99+) ___ *Note: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholar ship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use . Tags viral tiktok , funny tiktok , tiktok meme , tiktok merch , new tiktok , tiktok trend , tiktok compilation , tiktok challenge , tiktok uk , tiktok us , funny tiktok compilation , tiktok girls , tiktok boys , tiktok vine , amanda cerny , tiktok amanda cerny, tiktok songs , tiktok song name compilation , tiktok music , tiktok trend , tiktok viral songs , tiktok music name , most viewed tiktok , funny tiktok , tiktok uk , tiktok us , trending songs , tiktok trending songs , most searched tiktok songs, tik tok , tik tok songs , tik tok video , tik tok cringe , tik tok challenge , tik tok challenges￼ , tik tok dance challenges￼ , tik tok dance challenge , tik tok dance compilation , tik tok funny video , how to tik tok , i said i loved you and i wish i never did tik tok , I swear to God you stupid bitch tik tok , I'm sippin Hennessy OOH Ooh ooh tik tok , I love you when I wish I never did tik tok , ynw melly suicidal tik tok, tiktok , tik tok , tiktok memes , tiktok 2019 , tiktok cringe , tiktoks , funny tik tok , tik tok videos , funny tik tok vi , eos , ironic tik tok , tik tok 2019 , art tiktok , tiktok art , bts tiktok , tik tok memes , 2020-01-26T15:00:09.000Z

Going into the new year, TikTok put out a new set of rules in order to allow their “community to help maintain a safe shared space” and “cultivate an environment for authentic interactions by keeping deceptive content and accounts off our platform.”

In their Community Guidelines, TikTok banned the use of the app to promote terrorism, crime and harmful activity, which included banning the posting of “dangerous” symbols, logos, flags, and uniforms.”

No longer could users display content featuring guns, explosives, drugs, “get-rich-quick schemes,” or any type of violent and graphic content.

TikTok also made rules to ban the posting of anything that fell under the category of “misleading information,” which included hoaxes, phishing attempts, or “manipulating content that misleads community members about elections or other civic processes.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Jose Andres Shows Giant Grocery ‘Heroes’ Working at 2 AM