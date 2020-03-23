Trump’s Coronavirus Press Briefing Doesn’t Appear To Be Social Distancing

During President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press conference today (and on previous days) viewers online noticed that officials did not appear to be social distancing. During many of these coronavirus briefings about COVID-19, it looks like everyone is crowded at the podium rather than staying six feet apart. And now people are talking about this on social media and wondering why social distancing isn’t being practiced.

Trump Said He Enacted Social Distancing for Media at the Press Conference, But Officials Can Still Be Seen Crowding at the Podium

In order for people to see the graphs and charts used during the press conference today, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and other officials were sometimes crowded close together on one side of the podium.

At one point, it looked like at least one official was attempting to maintain a social distance.

But most of the time, officials were standing very close together. At one point, the lack of social distancing appeared to bother Trump when Dr. Deborah Birx said she had a low-grade fever. She said she was negative in a coronavirus test, but Trump got away from her really fast before he heard that part.

Trump ducks when Dr. Birx said she had a "low-grade fever" on Saturday pic.twitter.com/LAxvLWIlIN — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) March 23, 2020

And of course, some people noticed he had to move far away because they weren’t social distancing in the first place.

Trump’s quick retreat from Birx was a lighthearted joke, but the officials did stand very close together throughout the press conference — much closer than social distancing recommends.

@realDonaldTrump why we don’t believe you when your own staff does not adhere to social distance 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EMu1OaN05M — Sharon Leary (@FSRcyclist) March 23, 2020

The press who are attending the briefings every day appear to be social distancing, as you can see in the photo below. During his press conference today, Trump said that they were only allowing a few people from the media into the press conference because his administration had decided to enact the social distancing rules that you see below. He said there were some reporters who were angry that they didn’t have a seat in the conference anymore.

A lot of people on social media are talking about social distancing and wondering why this isn’t happening during the official press briefings. Here are some of the reactions online.

When will they social distance themselves & where is Fauci again? Has trump dumped him after those interviews? — Here. Right Matters! (@AConservLiberal) March 23, 2020

One person simply wrote: “They still can’t social distance at the trump press briefing.”

They still can’t social distance at the trump press briefing. 🤦🏼‍♀️😷 — justme (@cdt_tarheels) March 23, 2020

@realDonaldTrump – so there is no longer a 6' social distance rule between people in place? pic.twitter.com/sVcLZqtuHe — sarah minckler: If you CAN vote early. You SHOULD! (@MincklerSarah) March 23, 2020

@realDonaldTrump may want to tell your AG to get his social distance from your VP. — Oldvet7172 (@oldvet7172) March 23, 2020

One person wrote on Twitter: “Why are you telling us to social distance when all of you are crowded together behind the podium. Is it that important that 4 ppl are being seen during this crisis? Practice what you preach. One person behind the podium.”

@realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse Why are you telling us to social distance when all of you are crowded together behind the podium. Is it that important that 4 ppl are being seen during this crisis? Practice what you preach. One person behind the podium. — Princess Aught-o (@Princess_Aughto) March 23, 2020

The comments are showing up on Facebook too.

But Trump seems to personally favor social distancing.

Perhaps after the “scare” with Birx, there will be more social distancing in future press conferences. If not, we’ll likely see more tweets and social media posts commenting about the crowded podium.

