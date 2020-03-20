Walking Dead’s Daniel Newman Has Coronavirus Symptoms, Criticizes Process

Actor Daniel Newman, known for his role on The Walking Dead, has opened up about being hospitalized with possible coronavirus. He has shared his frustration with the lack of testing capabilities in the U.S. in his latest Instagram post.

In his caption, he says that he was exposed to some people who have tested positive for COVID-19 when he was in Australia with others for Mardi Gras Pride, including Sam Smith and Dua Lipa. He added that since he also started developing symptoms, he decided to also get tested for coronavirus.

He eventually found an emergency room that had tests available after asking many clinics and hospitals, and he went in right away for testing. He continued, saying that “because I have ‘mild symptoms’ the government won’t allow them to process my tests! They don’t have enough they’re not prepared, even though all my symptoms match. They’re only allowed to process ‘severe symptoms, elderly, or people recently in Italy and China.'”

In the second half of his post, he shared his disappointment with the cost, the lack of preparedness and testing capability in the U.S.:

It cost me $9,116!! and they didn’t even give me results. They sent me home and tons of other ill people that could potentially infect their communities, just telling us to “self Quarantine“. Why after almost 3 months since China is our country not prepared with tests, masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper! Why after one day of shaky stock markets did they invest 1.5 trillion into the markets, but not the Healthcare system after three months! This was not a surprise, this was not being prepared. We’ve already gone through #H1N1 #SARS why didn’t we have a pandemic unit ready when this happens every few years!? Everyone please treat each other with kindness and Love ❤️! We are all going through this together. Young people are not immune, thousands of people are dying around the world. Please be safe, wash your hands, stay 6 feet or more away from people and stay home. I love you guys so much you can get a hold of me on here or Twitter if you need to talk I’m here for you. Love – D

Daniel Newman played the role of Daniel on The Walking Dead from 2016 to 2018. The 38-year-old actor also had roles in Sex and the City, The Vampire Diaries and Homeland.

A number of other actors have tested positive for COVID-19, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Game of Thrones‘ Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane.

