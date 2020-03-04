WATCH: Dairy Protesters Storm Biden Super Tuesday Speech

Protesters disrupted Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday speech by rushing on stage. You can watch the video later in this article.

The Direct Action Everywhere group took credit on Twitter. “BREAKING: Biden disrupted on Super Tuesday stage in L.A. by anti-dairy activists!” they wrote. A woman held a sign aloft that said, “Let Dairy Die.”

Direct Action Everywhere defines itself on Twitter as “a community of activists seeking animal liberation through nonviolent direct action & open rescue.” On Twitter, people expressed concern about Biden’s security since the protesters made it on stage. People also praised Dr. Jill Biden’s reaction; she immediately moved to shield her husband. “Jill Biden ready to throw down with the vegan protesters,” wrote one Twitter user.

Watch the video:

BREAKING: Protesters rush the stage toward Joe Biden during #SuperTuesday night speech; they were stopped by people near Biden. Biden is continuing with his speech. pic.twitter.com/0tI9uSj7pQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 4, 2020

Symone Sanders, Biden’s senior adviser, leapt into action. “Y’all see Symone Sanders come off the line like a pro bowl linebacker. Geesh,’ wrote one Twitter user.

Y’all see Symone Sanders come off the line like a pro bowl linebacker. Geesh. pic.twitter.com/2Fib5ZqLoN — Billy Michael Honor (@BillyMHonor) March 4, 2020

The Group Also Sent Topless Protesters to Disrupt Bernie Sanders Previously

I swear… if these protesters don't stop rushing up on stage, Dr. Jill Biden is gonna clock them! Look at her! Ready to fight! 👏🏿👏🏿 #JoeBiden2020 #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/u2NeqQGS7B — Ricardo Luke (@Lukericardo) March 4, 2020

In a March 3, 2020 press release, the group wrote, “The ongoing nationwide anti-dairy campaign (1) (2) (3) continued Super Tuesday as two women with the animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) climbed onto the stage and loudly disrupted presidential hopeful Joe Biden at a Los Angeles rally. The activists, Sarah Segal and Ashley Froud, held signs reading ‘LET DAIRY DIE’ with an image of a calf from a recent DxE Vermont dairy investigation.”

The group noted that it was the same organization that sent topless protesters to disrupt Bernie Sanders last month. In the Sanders incident, he was disrupted by a “group of topless protesters” who stormed his rally and threw “paint, fake blood and water on the podium before security whisked them away,” Fox News reported at the time.

Biden had taken the stage on Super Tuesday after having a strong showing in multiple states in his bid for the 2020 presidential nomination.

You can see Super Tuesday election night results here. Fourteen states and Samoa went to the polls. 1,344 pledged delegates are at stake during Super Tuesday. That’s about one-third of all delegates.

People reacted on Twitter to the Biden protesters in different ways. Here are some of the comments:

“Biden’s victory speech interrupted by ‘Let Dairy Die’ protesters is not something I had on my bingo card.”

“Seriously something has to be done about the security at these rallies. Two anti-Dairy protesters just jumped on stage w/ Biden and his family. That could’ve been tragic. Do better Democrats, do better.”

“If I were Joe Biden, I’d be displeased with my security. Dairy? protesters just rushed the stage.”

“I’ve been a vegan for like 10 years and am 100% against the dairy industry…But these protesters are nuts. What is charging into Jill Biden gonna do to stop factory farming??”

“The dairy protesters during Biden’s speech were the highlight of tonight’s results.”

“2 crazy female protesters almost just attacked Biden and Dr Jill Biden on stage! Wtffff”

