WATCH: Raleigh Police Release Body Camera Video in Javier Torres Shooting

Body camera footage has been released from an officer-involved shooting in North Carolina on Tuesday night, which sparked protests.

26-year-old Javier Torres was shot by police around 6:45 p.m., local time, at a shopping plaza in Raleigh. Authorities were responding to a 911 call revealing concerns about an armed man making threats. Per ABC 11, police say Torres ran away when officers approached him; he was carrying a pizza box and a gun, and ignored repeated calls for him to drop the gun, police say.

Torres was shot once in the stomach, then taken to get medical treatment. He has been charged with altering/removing a gun serial number, going armed to the terror of the public, and resist, delay, and obstruct.

Here’s the body cam footage link. There are seven videos in total. In the video, Torres can be seen running towards an officer before the officer shot him once in the stomach:

Many who protested on Tuesday night say Torres was shot in the back for stealing a pizza box.

One user tweeted, “A Black teenage boy has lost his life after being shot in the back while running away from cops who suspected he stole a box of pizza. Killed over pizza… in the back, unarmed. I’ll never be dissentized to this kind of news and we shouldn’t. Raleigh I’m disappointed. ”

This is a developing post and will be updated.