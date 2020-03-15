Democratic Debate Live Stream: Watch Bernie vs Biden Online

Tonight is the Democratic debate between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden for the 2020 Presidential candidate nomination. You can watch the debate online if you don’t have access to a cable or satellite subscription. The debate tonight will air from 8 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. Eastern on CNN on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Here are details on how you can watch the debate online.

Streaming Options

As with all debates hosted by CNN, the debate will stream live in its entirety without requiring a cable provider log-in on CNN.com’s homepage and via CNN’s iOS and Android apps.

It will also be streamed on CNNgo apps available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, and Android TV. The debate will also air live on CNN en Español, CNN International, and Univision. The debate will also stream at Democrats.org and on Univision’s digital assets.

Unfortunately, CNN is not providing an embeddable YouTube video for this debate. The day after the debate, you can watch the full debate On Demand, on CNN.com/go, and on the CNN mobile apps.

Lineup & Details for the March 15 Debate

Tonight’s debate is hosted by CNN and Univision. The debate will air from 8 to 10:15 p.m. Eastern on March 15, 2020. There’s a chance it might go a little long, as these sometimes do.

The following candidates will be in tonight’s debate. There are only two tonight.

Joe Biden, former Vice President

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Everyone in the previous debates has dropped out except Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard has two delegates but the DNC increased the requirements before tonight’s debate and her delegates don’t qualify her to participate. Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and others have dropped out.

You can expect the coronavirus to be a big topic of discussion in tonight’s debate. It reshaped much of what was going to happen in the debate tonight. The debate was supposed to be held at a large venue in Arizona without a live audience. Then the debate was moved to a TV studio in Washington, D.C. because of concerns about the coronavirus. The debate is taking place at the CNN Washington Bureau, CBS News reported.

One of the moderators of the debate also dropped out. Jorge Ramos said he was exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus so he is now self-isolating. Dana Bash and Jake Tapper are expected to still moderate tonight’s debate.

After this, the next debate will be in April. This is expected to be the last debate before the Democratic National Convention. It’s also likely that Biden and Sanders won’t host any more rallies, since many states are now discouraging large crowds due to the coronavirus.

There are still quite a few primaries before the convention, along with some that have been delayed because of coronavirus concerns. Although Biden is in the lead, Sanders still has a chance to secure the nomination. The election is still available to both candidates.