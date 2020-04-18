Abba Kyari: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff Dies

Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, has died from coronavirus, a government spokesperson has confirmed. Kyari died on April 17.

Kyari had been President’s Buhari’s closest advisor since his appointment in August 2015. Prior to that, Kyari studied law in college and was involved in the finance industry becoming the CEO for the United Bank for Africa. Kyari also previously worked for commercial giants Unilever and Exxon. Kyari was educated at the University of Cambridge, the University of Warwick and Harvard Law School.

Kyari Died on April 17/h2>

President Buhari’s advisor Femi Adesina confirmed Kyari’s death in a tweet reading, “Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon.” A different government spokesperson, Garba Shehu, further confirmed Kyari’s death saying, “The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19 and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020. May God accept his soul. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.”

Kyari Will Be Buried ‘Immediately’

Reuters reports that Kyari, a native of the northeastern state of Borno in Nigeria, was “in his early 70s.” At the time of writing, Heavy has been unable to verify Kyari’s age.

Reporta Afrique reports that Kyari will be buried “immediately.”

Kyari Suffered From Multiple Health Issues Including Diabetes; In 2017, Kyari Spent 5 Months in a London Hospital

Update: Abba Kyari Confirms He Is Positive For COVID-19Morning News Update For March 30th, 2020 The Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Abba Kyari has reacted to his health status following a coronavirus test that he tested positive for. In a statement he personally signed on Sunday, the presidential aide said based on medical advice, he will be transferred to Lagos for additional tests and observation after testing positive for COVID-19 diseases last week and thereafter he self-isolated. Find this story and others in this edition of The News in Two Minutes. Two Minutes gives you a rundown of the most important news for the day. Start your morning updated and end the evenings with a recap of the day’s headlines. All in two minutes. Don't forget to subscribe: https://bit.ly/2Hb8hjx Watch more interesting videos: https://bit.ly/34ogCaw Follow Channels Television On: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/channelsforum/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/channelstv Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/channelstel… Get more news on our website: https://www.channelstv.com/ #ChannelsTv 2020-03-30T13:19:28.000Z

On March 24, Sahara Reporters said that Kyari had tested positive for coronavirus following a trip to Egypt and Germany. That report said that Kyari had been “seriously down” since his return from the trip. Kyari was known to have numerous health issues including diabetes. In 2017, Kyari spent close to half a year in a London hospital.

Kyari Is the ‘Highest Profile Casualty of Coronavirus’ in Nigeria

VideoVideo related to abba kyari: president muhammadu buhari’s chief of staff dies 2020-04-17T21:51:55-04:00

In their report on Kyari’s death, Bloomberg referred to the influential advisor as “regarded as one of the powerful politicians in the country of more than 200 million people.” That report added that Kyari was the “highest-profile casualty of the virus in Africa’s biggest economy.”

Channels TV reports that Kyari had been in Munich, Germany, to meet with representatives from electronics giant Siemens regarding Nigeria’s electricity “expansion project.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School