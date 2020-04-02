Acroparasthesia & Coronavirus: Is It a COVID-19 Symptom?

Is acroparesthesia, or tingling and numbness in the extremities, a symptom of Covid-19? At this point, it’s too early to tell.

While fever, cough, and difficulty breathing are the typical symptoms of the new coronavirus, doctors in Italy and other areas of the world have reported some patients as having alternate indications of the virus, such as tingling and numbness.

On March 13, 2020, an American woman who recovered from coronavirus spoke to the Bangkok Post, urging those anxious about contracting the virus not to worry. She explained that she began feeling flu-like symptoms on February 25. After her temperature spiked, she began to shiver and started feeling a “tingling” sensation in her hands and feet. She didn’t have common symptoms, like a cough, or shortness of breath. However, the woman eventually tested positive for Covid-19.

As of April 2, the CDC does not list acroparasthesia as a symptom of Coronavirus.

Acroparesthesia Is Typically Caused by Compression of Nerves

There are a number of potential causes of acroparesthesia, including compression of the nerves during sleep. Neurology also reports that acroparesthesia is often preceded by stress, extremes of heat or cold, or physical exertion.

Dr. Sherry H-Y. Chou, a neurologist at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, tells the New York Times that doctors are working to understand the full range of symptoms associated with Covid-19. “We absolutely need to have an information finding mission, otherwise we’re flying blind,” Dr. Chou said. “There’s no ventilator for the brain. If the lungs are broken we can put the patient on a ventilator and hope for recovery. We don’t have that luxury with the brain.”

That being said, Dr. Robert Stevens, a neurologist at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, states that most people with Covid-19 appear to be “normal” neurologically.

When it comes to mechanistic explanations of certain symptoms, Dr. Stevens explains that low levels of oxygen in the bloodstream may be responsible, but too little is known at this point.

“We are still in the early days of this, and we don’t really know for sure.”

A Subset of Patients Are Showing Signs of Brain Ailments

On April 1, The New York Times reported that some patients with Covid-19 are showing alternate symptoms that go beyond the typical indications of coronavirus.

“… some patients exhibit altered mental status, or encephalopathy, a catchall term for brain disease or dysfunction that can have many underlying causes, as well as other serious conditions… These domestic reports follow similar observations by doctors in Italy and other parts of the world, of Covid-19 patients having strokes, seizures, encephalitis-like symptoms and blood clots, as well as tingling or numbness in the extremities, called acroparesthesia.

As Stat News points out, progress doctors and researchers have made in regards to understanding Covid-19 has been substantial in some respects, but too slow in others.

“What we know now is important, but it’s critical we come up with answers to outstanding questions if the world is to assist public health authorities and governments in responding to the pandemic in the months ahead.”

READ NEXT: Coronavirus Symptoms: What Temperature Is a Fever?