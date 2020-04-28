Alabama Governor Lifts Stay-at-Home Order

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday that people in that state will move from a stay-at-home order to a safer-at-home order, which will be evaluated again on May 15. The order goes into effect on April 30.

The difference between a stay-at-home order vs. a safer-at-home order is that the former is an order to not leave your house unless absolutely essential whereas the latter means Alabama residents are “encouraged” to stay home, but not ordered to do so.

In Tuesday’s press conference Gov. Ivey said she implemented the stay-at-home order on April 4 in an effort to prevent hospitals from being overrun with COVID-19 patients, but this week she and her advisors no longer believe that Alabama will see an overwhelming amount of COVID-19 patients who need intensive care and ventilators, adding, “While we have not seen a decrease in the amount of newly diagnosed patients, we have seen stabilization — a leveling off if you will — in the amount of cases. Like everyone else, I look forward to easing back into our routines with caution.”

People Are Still Expected to Follow Social Distancing Measures

In Alabama, there have been 6,644 cases of COVID-19 with 242 deaths as of April 28 according to the state’s health department. Over 75,000 people in Alabama have tested negative for the virus, but the surveillance chart on the health department’s website shows that cases of COVID-19 are still increasing in the cotton state.

In a tweet thread posted after the press conference, the 75-year-old Republican governor reminded her constituents that even though she is lifting the stay-at-home order they are not out of the woods. But they can go to the beach.

Alabamians, let me be abundantly clear, the threat of #COVID19 isn’t over. We’re still seeing the virus spread & our people are susceptible to the infection. Folks, we must continue to be vigilant in our social distancing both today & for the foreseeable future. #TogetherAL 7/7 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) April 28, 2020

Ivey tweeted that people are still expected to wear masks when around others who do not live in their household and that everyone needs to continue hand washing and other “good, common-sense hygiene.”

While there is an easing of some restrictions in the state, much is staying the same under the new orders. People can only gather in groups of 10 or less. Senior living homes will still impose visitor restrictions. Restaurants can only serve take-out food. Businesses such as gyms, bars, and nightclubs will remain closed. Businesses that require close contact with others such as salons, tattoo shops, and massage parlors cannot reopen yet.

However, other types of businesses can reopen as long as they incorporate social distancing and sanitation rules, with retail stores only allowed to be at 50% customer capacity. Elective medical procedures are allowed under the new orders as well after being prohibited for nearly a month.

